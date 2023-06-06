Wheat prices rise following collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine

The collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine sent global prices of wheat and corn higher.

Wheat prices gained 2.4% in early trading Tuesday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, to $6.39 a bushel. The cost of corn rose more than 1% (to $6.04 a bushel) and oats gained 0.73% ($3.46 per unit).

Prices had jumped higher earlier in the day.

The destruction of Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station, which sits on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow controls, raised anxiety about a potential disruption to global supplies.

There are massive agricultural fields in Southern Ukraine where the dam burst.

Andrey Sizov, managing director of Black Sea agricultural markets research firm SovEcon, said the dam's collapse looks like a big escalation with dire consequences and huge headline risk.

Also Read Flood alert in TN's Tiruvannamalai as water level rises in Sathanur dam Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam, warns of rampant flooding Wheat harvest could hit record on higher planting area, favourable weather Damage to Russian-occupied dam submerges Ukrainian island community Water level in Kerala dam crosses 141 ft; second flood warning issued What is visa shopping and here's why one should avoid this practice OpenAI CEO suggests international agency like IAEA could oversee AI Saudi Arabia is slashing oil supply, higher gas prices for US drivers PGA Tour, Europe to merge with Saudi Arabia and end LIV litigation Prince Harry holds tabloids accountable for destroying his childhood

This could be just the start of the bull run, Sizov wrote on Twitter.

Wheat prices have been falling throughout the year.

Citi commodities analysts said Tuesday's incident is a reminder of lingering inflationary risk in the goods market.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area and cutting off water supplies to to Crimea, which which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

It was not possible to verify the claims.