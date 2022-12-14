JUST IN
Flood alert in TN's Tiruvannamalai as water level rises in Sathanur dam
Rajya Sabha mourns death of former MPs Yoginder K Alagh and R C Singh
Maharashtra politicising border issue since 6 decades: Karnataka CM Bommai
Ex-corporators write to Maharashtra CM alleging lack of transparency in BMC
Water level in Kerala dam crosses 141 ft; second flood warning issued
Necessary actions resulted in 'least wait time' for boarding at IGI: Centre
Ex-RBI guv Raghuram Rajan joins Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
Rain likely in several districts of Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hrs: MeT
Congestion at airports: CISF adds 100 more personnel at security counters
Delhi airport gives real time data on waiting time amid congestion at T3
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rajya Sabha mourns death of former MPs Yoginder K Alagh and R C Singh
AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW
Business Standard

Flood alert in TN's Tiruvannamalai as water level rises in Sathanur dam

With the water level in Sathanur dam almost full, a flood alert has been issued in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Floods | Water Level

IANS  |  Chennai 

Sathanur Dam, Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Sathanur Dam (Photo: Official Website)

With the water level in Sathanur dam almost full, a flood alert has been issued in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that due to heavy rain water has been released from the Krishnagiri dam, Pambar dam and from the Kallar river and this water was causing a rise in water levels in the Santhar dam.

Sources told IANS that the spillway gates were to be opened soon and the revenue department has been informed to take necessary measures, including safety of people living on the banks of rivers.

The state water resources minister has also directed the officials to be on alert and to take necessary precaution and to provide wide publicity about the rising water levels. The state revenue department has also commenced warning people to secure their cattles and other livestock.

It is to be noted that 6365 cusecs water has been already discharged from the dam and more water was to be released soon.

--IANS

aal/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 14:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.