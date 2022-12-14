JUST IN
Rain likely in several districts of Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hrs: MeT
Congestion at airports: CISF adds 100 more personnel at security counters
Delhi airport gives real time data on waiting time amid congestion at T3
SC refuses early set up of bench for Bilkis Bano's plea against convicts
'Y' category security for cops handling Sidhu Moose Wala murder case
Guterres, Jaishankar to unveil Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN headquarters
India to set G20 agenda amid global challenges including Ukraine war
India should be ready to fight Zika virus in case of outbreak: NTAGI chief
SC collegium recommends 3 chief justices, 2 judges of HCs for elevation
Around 1.5 mn people infected with HIV being given ARV medicines: Centre
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Necessary actions resulted in 'least wait time' for boarding at IGI: Centre
Business Standard

Water level in Kerala dam crosses 141 ft; second flood warning issued

An alert has been sounded by Kerala as the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam here crossed 141 ft on Wednesday

Topics
Kerala | Floods | Water Level

Press Trust of India  |  Idukki (Ker) 

Mullaperiyar dam

An alert has been sounded by Kerala as the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam here crossed 141 ft on Wednesday.

The district authorities here said the 'second flood warning' was issued as the water level in the reservoir touched 141 ft at 6 AM.

"The water level reached 141.20 ft at 12 PM. If the excess water is released, it will reach the Idukki Reservoir in the downstream," an official source said.

The maximum permissible limit of water storage in the dam is 142 ft, District Collector Sheeba George said in a statement.

There are chances of releasing extra water by opening its shutters if the water level touches the maximum permissible limit, she said.

The departments concerned and its heads should take emergency steps as per the government directives in this regard if there is any situation of releasing excess water.

Necessary alerts should also be passed on to the local people and the media based on information from the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 13:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.