Sensex (-0.24%)
66740.88 -161.03
Nifty (-0.10%)
20076.50 -20.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
42727.00 + 108.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.09%)
6498.80 + 5.75
Nifty Bank (-0.41%)
44384.65 -181.80
Heatmap

WHO urges partners to continue fostering collaboration to end AIDS by 2030

In the South-East Asia Region, an estimated 3.9 million people are living with HIV, accounting for around 10 per cent of the global burden

WHO Logo

Image: x @WHO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On World AIDS Day, WHO called upon member states, partners and communities in the Southeast Asia Region and around the world to continue fostering collaboration to address the challenges in ending the disease by 2030 and empower communities to lead in shaping the response forward.
Globally, an estimated 39 million people are living with HIV. In 2022, around 1.3 million people acquired HIV and around 6,30,000 people died from AIDS-related causes, said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the South-East Asia Region, an estimated 3.9 million people are living with HIV, accounting for around 10 per cent of the global burden.
In 2022, an estimated 1,10,000 people became newly infected with HIV and 85,000 people in the region died of AIDS-related causes. This accounted for over 13 per cent of the global burden of AIDS-related death, Dr Khetrapal Singh said.
Over the past decade, the Southeast Asia Region had substantial progress with a remarkable decline in both HIV and HIV-related deaths. The number of new HIV infections has halved from 2,00,000 in 2010 to 1,10,000 in 2022. Similarly, HIV-related deaths reduced to one-third from 2,30,000 in 2010 to 85,000 in 2022.
Across the region, almost 95 per cent of new HIV infections are among individuals at risk, including sex workers, people who inject drugs, men who have sex with men, transgender people and their partners, Singh said.
In 2022, approximately a quarter of new HIV infections in the region were among young people. In several countries in South-East Asia Region, nearly half of all new HIV infections were reported among young individuals, she said.
To accelerate ending AIDS, communities of individuals at risk of, living with and affected by HIV must be engaged more in shaping effective strategies and interventions.
Empowered communities are necessary in the implementation of the Integrated Regional Action Plan for viral hepatitis, HIV and sexually transmitted infection, she said.
"WHO is calling for action in several key areas. Policymakers and programme managers should welcome initiatives and ensure meaningful engagement of key populations, community organizations and people living with HIV in advocacy, service delivery, policy development, community level monitoring and evaluation to address barriers to quality services."

Communities, including the young population, should be proactively reached out by policymakers. Young people must step up into the leadership roles in designing, planning, budgeting and implementation of the HIV prevention and care programme, Singh said.

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma to launch HIV drug for children in 123 countries

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top in Super4 despite Bangladesh loss

Mumbai-based INVEX Health to soon launch India's first oral HIV self-test

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

India needs to work with us: Trudeau after US indictment of Indian national

Israel-Hamas fail to agree for next hostage swap, truce set to expire

Bhutan votes in preliminary round of elections, results likely on Friday

India achieved the extraordinary during its G20 presidency, says PM Modi

Alibaba Group's value dips below upstart PDD's in landmark for China

Countries should continue to reform laws, regulations and practices that enable stigma, discrimination, and exclusion, she said, adding that countries must invest in decentralised and integrated primary healthcare services for HIV, viral hepatitis, STI and other communicable and non-communicable diseases to deliver a people-centred service.
"Together, we must accelerate efforts in getting towards the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals, 2030. On World AIDS Day, WHO reiterates its commitment to achieving a region and world in which AIDS is no longer a public health threat, leaving no individual, community or population behind," she stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : WHO HIV Aids AIDS HIV cure Southeast Asia

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon