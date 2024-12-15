Business Standard
Home / World News / Who was Suchir Balaji, OpenAI whistleblower found dead in San Francisco?

Who was Suchir Balaji, OpenAI whistleblower found dead in San Francisco?

Weeks before his death, Suchir Balaji, a graduate from the University of California, made serious allegations against his former employer, OpenAI

Suchir Balaji (Photo: X)

Suchir Balaji (Photo: X)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old Indian-American computer scientist and former researcher at OpenAI, was found dead at his apartment in San Francisco last month. His death, which came on light only on 13 December, came weeks after he had made serious allegations against the AI company.
 
The police have ruled that there was "no evidence of foul play" found during the investigation. According to the The San Francisco Standard, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the cause of death as suicide.
 

Who was Suchir Balaji?

 
Balaji graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2021 with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. During his academic tenure, he distinguished himself in programming competitions, securing the 31st position in the ACM ICPC (International Collegiate Programming Contest) 2018 World Finals. He also secured first place in both the 2017 Pacific Northwest Regional and Berkeley Programming Contests. 
 
 
According to his LinkedIn profile, Balaji won a $100,000 prize in Kaggle's TSA-sponsored "Passenger Screening Algorithm Challenge." 
 
From 2016-2017, Balaji worked at Quora as a software engineer. Following this, he switched towards the field of artificial intelligence and by August 2020, he had completed internships at three companies, including OpenAI.
 

Career at OpenAI

 
In November 2020, Balaji joined OpenAI, where he worked on the development and fine-tuning of models like ChatGPT and GPT-4. His work involved gathering and organising data essential for training these AI systems. 

More From This Section

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag

US lawmakers demand to scrap China science agreement renewal deal for 5 yrs

US-China, US-China trade

Mexico, Canada, Asean gained more from US-China trade war than India: GTRI

Iranian singer, Milad Panahipour

Iranian singer arrested for not wearing hijab while performing online

Syria, Syrian Rebels

New Syria: Rebels try to bring normalcy while Syrians vow to speak up

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

South Korean leaders seek calm after President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached

 
Over time, Balaji grew increasingly concerned about OpenAI's use of copyrighted material in training its models. He questioned the company's reliance on "fair use" defences. In August 2024, he resigned from OpenAI, citing these ethical concerns. 
 

Raising questions against OpenAI

 
In an October interview with The New York Times, Balaji raised concerns about the ethical implications of generative AI, arguing that such products could create substitutes that compete with the original data, potentially harming content creators. 
 
Balaji told the publicatoin that, over time, he realised the technology would likely cause "more harm than good to society," particularly due to concerns about OpenAI’s alleged misuse of copyright data.
 
His comments have been cited in ongoing legal challenges against OpenAI, lending credence to claims of copyright infringement.
 

Lawsuits against OpenAI

 
Since the launch of its AI model ChatGPT in 2022, OpenAI has faced multiple copyright infringement lawsuits alleging unauthorised use of copyrighted materials in training its AI systems.
 
Among the prominent lawsuits include the one filed by The New York Times in December 2023, which argued that AI models like ChatGPT could reproduce Times articles without authorisation.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

News updates: There will be no tinkering with the current reservation system, says Amit Shah

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO, Perplexity donate $1 mn each to Trump's inaugural fund

Suchir Balaji

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji found dead; police rule out foul play

Santa voice in ChatGPT mobile app

12 days of OpenAI: ChatGPT gets Santa-inspired voice option in 'Voice Mode'

ChatGPT

ChatGPT faces global outage, OpenAI working to restore normal services

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT AI Models Indian Americans BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon