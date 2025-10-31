Friday, October 31, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Why even using basic AI may be bad for students' ability to think

Why even using basic AI may be bad for students' ability to think

As AI tools become ubiquitous in schools, it could be possible that the very capacities needed for reasoning, judgment and original expression may begin to erode

artificial intelligence, AI,

AI is hardly the first technology to threaten our cognitive competence | Image: Bloomberg

NYT
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anastasia Berg 
Last spring, it became clear to me that over half the students in my large general education lecture course had used artificial intelligence tools, contrary to my explicit policy, to write their final take-home exams. (Ironically, the course was titled Contemporary Moral Problems: The Value of Human Life.) I had asked them about some very recent work in philosophy, parts of which happened to share titles with entirely different ideas in medieval theology. You can guess which topics the students ended up “writing” about.
 
My situation was hardly unique — rampant AI cheating has been reported all over the country. But I felt a dread I struggled to express until a colleague articulated the problem in stark terms: “Our students are about to turn subcognitive,” she said. That was it. At stake are not just specialized academic skills or refined habits of mind, but also the most basic form of cognitive fluency. To leave our students to their own devices — which is to say, to the devices of AI companies — is to deprive them of indispensable opportunities to develop their linguistic mastery, and with it their most elementary powers of thought. This means they will lack the means to understand the world they live in or navigate it effectively.
 
 
AI is hardly the first technology to threaten our cognitive competence. Long before ChatGPT, the smartphone and the calculator, Plato warned against writing itself. Literate human beings, he foresaw, would “not use their memories.” He was not entirely wrong. But few of us would consider this a bad bargain. The written word is, after all, the condition for the survival of these very same Platonic dialogues across two millenniums. Great gifts have often come at great cost. The question is always: Are they worth it?
 
As students’ AI use has proliferated, many of its critics focused on intellectual gifts. “AI undermines the human value of attention,” the poet Meghan O’Rourke wrote in a guest essay for Times Opinion, “and the individuality that flows from that.” Other endangered powers: “unique human expression,” “the slow deliberation of critical thinking” and the “ability to write original and interesting sentences.” As a humanities professor, all these concerns resonate with me. 
Yet I have come to see that something far more fundamental is being put at risk. Developing our linguistic capacities — to master diverse concepts, to follow an intricate argument, to form judgments, to communicate those to others — is the development of our capacity to think.
 
For us human beings, using language is not a skill like any other — it is the way we do almost anything at all. Philosophers have disputed whether beings could exist that could think despite lacking language, but it is clear that humans cannot do so. We grasp the very contours of our world in and through language. But we are not born with a language. We have to acquire and develop our linguistic capacities through immersive practice with other human beings. For hundreds of years, in advanced societies this has meant cultivating an intimate familiarity with human writing.

Also Read

The figurehead of the movement is Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire CEO of Meta, who has charted his impressive physical transformation from skinny computer nerd to martial arts fighter on Instagram

Zuckerberg slips to fifth on rich list as Meta shares plunge on AI plan

CEO Joseph Anantharaju said the firm has 22 use cases that have progressed into replicable projects

Happiest Minds targets $50 mn Gen AI revenue over next three years

(L-R) Ripunjai Gaur, COO, Offline Payments, Paytm; Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, CEO, Zoho Payment Technologies; L Guru Raghavendran, Senior Vice-President, Product Head, Azentio Software and Mayank Sharma, Regional Head, South, East Asia, Android Enterp

BS BFSI Summit: 'AI-powered devices, voice redefining digital banking'

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Reliance Jio users to receive ₹35,100 Google AI Pro boost, for free

Reliance Jio

Reliance, Google announce free Gemini AI offer for Jio 5G subscribers

 
Many people invoke a distinction between illicit uses of AI (such as the composition of entire drafts) and innocent auxiliary functions — outlining, for instance. But it is these seemingly benign functions that are the most pernicious for developing minds. Take the summary: Letting AI take over this rote task seems like a harmless shortcut. Sure, students who read only AI summaries will be subjected to predictable analysis and homogeneous prose, but they could save time and energy. In truth, the ability to determine what is being argued for and how is not dispensable. No aspect of cognitive understanding is perfunctory.
 
Without the chance to develop these capacities, young people would not be able to understand a news report, medical documents and consent forms or the merit of an argument (including this one). A depleted conceptual reservoir would render our lives crude and our experience of the world undifferentiated and coarse. Worst of all, cognitive degradation threatens our claim to self-rule: It is far from obvious that the denizens of the subcognitive society would be fit to participate in the democratic processes that determine how we structure our societies and lives.
 
Granting its potential downsides, many educators insist that widespread AI use in education is inevitable. AI enthusiasts such as Princeton’s D. Graham Burnett claim that literacy is a historical aberration, no longer fit for this world. Outside a few elite institutions, Dr. Burnett argues, there will soon be no point in asking students to read books. Teachers should instead ask students to “do stuff” with short texts: “Sing them. Memorize them. Cut them up into little pieces and stick them on the walls.” In other words, we ought to welcome a return to a society where functional literacy is reserved for the privileged few. 
I bristle at Dr. Burnett’s blithe consignment of the majority of American college students to an education that seems better fit for kindergartners. And his claims are based upon a false premise. Many students can still read and engage with long texts — and want to. Just look at the half of my class who did that rather than use AI tools. And none of my students — whether they read the challenging texts I assigned them or not — would have been better served by using small bits of our essays for wall decoration instead.
 
Higher education aims to create cognitively mature adults, which in turn requires us to ensure students learn to read, think and write all on their own. It is easier than we think: Creating tech-free spaces and incentivizing students to spend time in them requires no new resources. All it takes is will. Many of our students still have it. Do their teachers?
  (This is an NYT piece, and these are the personal opinions of the writer. They do not reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper)

More From This Section

US deportation, deportee, deportation

US senators seek answers on use of full-body restraints during deportations

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 31, 2025| Reuters

Apec leaders open summit after Trump-Xi move to ease trade tensions

Pakistan, Afghanistan to maintain ceasefire after peace talks in Istanbul

Pakistan, Afghanistan to maintain ceasefire after peace talks in Istanbul

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

China's rare earth export delay gives US chance to control market dominance

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

US moves to limit loan relief for nonprofits tied to 'illegal' activity

Topics : Artificial intelligence AI Models AI systems education Students

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon