Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Why has China's central bank introduced a new cash management tool?

The central bank has sounded warnings and introduced a flurry of measures, including plans to sell treasury bonds, to cool a long-running bond rally

China flag

Both repos and reverse repos are forms of short-term cash management instruments that allow primary dealers to swap government bonds for cash with the central bank. (Image: Shutterstock)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's central bank introduced a new cash management tool this week in the form of temporary bond repurchase (repo) agreements and reverse repos, adding to its various open market operations and creating what could become an important interest rate indicator.
 
The following explains the mechanics and intent of this new tool, which market participants say is a big step in the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) new monetary policy framework.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
What are the temporary repos and reverse repos?
Both repos and reverse repos are forms of short-term cash management instruments that allow primary dealers to swap government bonds for cash with the central bank, in order to either borrow or park cash.
 
Under these temporary overnight repos, the PBOC can sell securities to primary dealers and agree to buy them back the following day, effectively draining cash from the financial system. Reverse repos help the PBOC inject funds.
 
What are the details of the POBC's temporary repo operations?
The PBOC has said temporary overnight repo and reverse repo operations will take place in the afternoon, between 4 p.m.
(0800 GMT) and 4:20 p.m. on a working day, if it decides it is necessary based on market conditions. This is in contrast to its other routine daily operations conducted in the morning.
 

More From This Section

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden attributes pressure to elites; voters paint a complicated picture

Yen

What explains Japanese government's non intervention to support yen?

Houthis Yemen

Suspected attack by Houthis targets ship transiting Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Joe Biden, US President, US President Joe Biden

Biden seeks union leaders' support to reassure concerned Democrats

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk beats $500 million severance suit over mass Twitter layoff

The interest rate on the temporary repos and reverse repos will be 20 basis points below and 50 basis points above the seven-day reverse repo rate, or 1.6 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.
 
Why has the PBOC started these repos?
Analysts believe the mechanism enables the seven-day reverse repo rate to become a new policy benchmark, after PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng said last month the rate "basically fulfills the function" of the main policy rate but a narrower interest rate corridor may be needed.
 
The interest rates on the temporary repos and reverse repos will form the new interest rate corridor with a width of 70 basis points, analyst say. The market now trades a wide 245 basis points range between the seven-day standing lending facility (SLF) rate and the central bank's interest rate on excess reserves (IOER).
 
Why now?
The central bank has sounded warnings and introduced a flurry of measures, including plans to sell treasury bonds, to cool a long-running bond rally.
 
PBOC's Pan said the central bank should take prompt actions to blunt risk accumulation in financial markets and that it is important to "maintain a normal upward-sloping yield curve." Ju Wang, head of Greater China FX & rates strategy at BNP Paribas, said a steeper yield curve could also put a floor under the weak yuan as overseas investors seek yuan bonds.
The yuan has lost 2.4 per cent to a resurgent U.S. dollar so far this year, weighed down by its relative low yields versus other economies.
 
What will happen to interest rates on other moneraty policy instruments?
Pan said the PBOC may consider a single short-term interest rate as the key policy rate and, if the seven-day reverse repo rate fulfilled that function, it will serve to smooth policy transmission to other benchmarks and tenors.

Also Read

china Flag, China

China's central bank tweaks liquidity ops amid strong bond demand

gold price

China's central bank to resume gold buying as prices ease, analysts say

China, loan, credit, china credit, PBOC

China credit shrinks for first time, decreases by almost $28 billion

Xi Jinping

China pumps fresh $69 billion credit in tech sector for equipment upgrades

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Deuba-Oli discuss new govt formation ahead of floor test for PM Prachanda

Topics : China central bank Chinese economic policy Chinese economy China GDP growth China manufacturing PMI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon