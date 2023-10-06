close
Will continue to foster stronger defence partnership with India: Pentagon

In 1997, defence trade between India and the US was almost negligible, today it stands above $20 billion

pentagon

Source: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:27 AM IST
The United States will continue to foster a stronger defence partnership with India, the Pentagon said on Friday.
We very much appreciate our relationship with India on a defence level. We continue to foster a stronger defence partnership with India and that is something that I think you'll continue to see us do going forward, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference here.
In 1997, defence trade between India and the US was almost negligible, today it stands above USD 20 billion.
Responding to a question, Ryder said China remains the pacing challenge for the Department of Defense.
We do appreciate the partnership that we have with India and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region when it comes to preserving individual nations' sovereignty and abiding by the international rules-based order that has preserved peace and stability for many years, he said.

Topics : US India relations Defence US Pentagon

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

