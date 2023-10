Biden admin is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants: Report

The Biden administration will resume deporting Venezuelan migrants, the largest single group encountered at the US-Mexico border last month, back to their economically troubled country as their arrivals continue to grow.

The process is expected to begin shortly, said two US officials, though they did not provide specific details on when the flights would begin taking off. The officials were not authorised to disclose details of the government's plan and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The resumption of deportation comes not long after the administration increased protected status for Venezuelans who arrive to the US, so if someone arrived to the US before July 31 of this year, but not after, they'd be eligible for protections. The decision reflects the larger strategy by President Joe Biden to not only provide expanded legal pathways for people arriving, but also to crack down on those who illegally cross into the country from Mexico.

The officials would not discuss details about how frequently deportation flights would be going to Venezuela or describe how Venezuela agreed to accept back their citizens except to say that, like other countries around the world, the US has long encouraged Venezuela to accept back its nationals. Cuba, another US adversary, announced earlier this year that it would begin accepting Cuban deportees but there has only been one flight a month.

The US had been returning some Venezuelans via commercial flights, but in relatively small numbers and through third countries.

In Venezuela, the government said it had reached an agreement with US officials for a safe and orderly repatriation.

Also Read Colombia hosts diplomats from 20 countries on Venezuela's political crisis Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine' Under pressure over border, Biden admin to protect thousands of Venezuelans Biden govt waives 26 laws to allow border wall construction in South Texas British PM Rishi Sunak confirms plans to house illegal migrants on ships I don't believe in walls: Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds Hand grenade fragments found in Wagner chief's plane crash: Putin X to test three tiers of premium service in the latest Musk overhaul Bankman-Fried lied to the world as he built crypto empire: Prosecutors Apotex seeks $118 million from Panacea for collaboration pact breach

Venezuelan migration in recent years is a direct result of the application of unilateral coercive measures and a blockade of our economy, Venezuela's foreign ministry said via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. It said the government would deploy a program to support repatriated Venezuelans.

The US move is the latest effort to deal with swelling numbers of migrants as the administration comes under increasing pressure from Republicans and mayors from the president's own party to do more to slow arrivals.

The announcement came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top Biden administration officials met with their counterparts in Mexico City.

Blinken discussed migration flows with Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Alicia Brcena, as well as foreign ministers from Panama and Colombia, Wednesday. Talks continued Thursday, including meetings by Blinken and US Attorney General Merrick Garland with Lpez Obrador.

Brcena said Thursday that some 10,000 migrant encounters were registered at the US-Mexico border on Wednesday.

We are going to continue taking forceful actions, including continuing some efforts we already have in relation to assisted returns, coordinating the dismantling of trafficking networks and human trafficking, Brcena said.

Blinken said the US government is working to support those efforts.

We're taking steps to aid the most vulnerable, those most vulnerable to organized crime, training nearly 200 Mexican immigration officials to better screen, identify and assist potential human trafficking victims, Blinken said.

The scale of this challenge demands that we redouble our efforts, that we do more to increase legal migration ... more to address root causes and more to deter irregular migration humanely, Blinken said.

Lpez Obrador said Thursday during his daily news briefing that Mexico has reiterated in talks its position that there should be investment to spur development in the countries that migrants leave.

The people don't abandon their towns because they want to, but rather out of necessity, the president said. He also criticised the Biden administration's announcement Wednesday that it waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall construction. Lpez Obrador had previously praised Biden for not building more border wall during his presidency.

Blinken and other top American officials are visiting Mexico to discuss shared security issues, foremost among them trafficking of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, but also arms trafficking and increasing migration.

In August, the US Border Patrol made 181,509 arrests at the Mexican border, up 37% from July but little changed from August 2022 and well below the more than 220,000 in December, according to figures released in September.

The US has tried to get Mexico and countries farther south to do more. In April, the US, Panama and Colombia announced a campaign to slow migration through the treacherous Darien Gap dividing Colombia and Panama. But migration through the jungle has only accelerated and is expected to approach some 500,000 people this year - the vast majority from Venezuela.

More Venezuelans were encountered at the US-Mexico border last month than nationals of any other country except Mexico, according to US Customs and Border Protection figures released by Lpez Obrador.

Venezuelans were stopped 25,777 times the first 17 days of September, up 63% from the same period a month earlier. Those included some people admitted for scheduled asylum appointments, but the vast majority were illegal entries.

Venezuela plunged into a political, economic and humanitarian crisis over the last decade, pushing at least 7.3 million people to migrate and making food and other necessities unaffordable for those who remain.

The vast majority who fled settled in neighbouring countries in Latin America, but many began coming to the United States in the last three years.

Deportation flights had been paused in part because the US has few diplomatic relations with the nation. US officials would not say how Venezuela agreed to accept back their citizens except to say that, like other countries around the world, the US has long encouraged Venezuela to take back its nationals.

The US announcement resuming deportation flights makes clear that we are committed to strictly enforcing immigration laws and quickly removing individuals who do not avail themselves of these orderly processes and choose to cross our border unlawfully, Homeland Security said in a statement.