Protesters angry about Ukraine aid comments strike Ramaswamy's empty car

AP Des Moines (Iowa)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
Protesters upset about Vivek Ramaswamy's remarks on aid for Ukraine yelled and swore at the presidential candidate in Iowa on Friday before jumping into a vehicle, ramming a campaign car and speeding off, according to his campaign.
Ramaswamy spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said no one was in the campaign vehicle when it was hit in the central Iowa city of Grinnell, and no one was hurt in the incident. The campaign filed a police report, McLaughlin said.
Things clearly escalated, McLaughlin said. (Ramaswamy) is used to dealing with protesters and handled it very calmly. So he was maybe a little more calm about it than the rest of us.
A message left with the Grinnell police chief wasn't immediately returned Thursday afternoon.
Ramaswamy noted in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the rest of the peaceful protesters shouldn't be lumped in with the two who were responsible for ramming his campaign vehicle.
Had a civil exchange with protestors today, right before two of them then got into their car; rammed it into ours, he wrote. Those two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protestors shouldn't be tarred by the behaviour of two bad actors.

During the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign, Ramaswamy called it disastrous that the US government was protecting against an invasion across somebody else's border and argued Ukraine funding would be better spent on the invasion of our own southern border.
Grinnell, a small city east of Des Moines, is home to Grinnell College, a small liberal arts school with an enrollment of about 1,700 in Poweshiek County.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict protests United States US Military Aid US presidential elections

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

