Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump-backed bitcoin mining company begins trading on Nasdaq stock market

Trump-backed bitcoin mining company begins trading on Nasdaq stock market

American Bitcoin's listing follows a completed merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. The company is backed by President Donald Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump

Nasdaq

Democrats have blasted the president for trying to monetize his popularity with crypto investors while also pushing for pro-crypto legislation and regulations. Trump has denied any improper conflicts of interest. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A bitcoin treasury and mining company linked to the Trump family began trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq stock market.

American Bitcoin's listing follows a completed merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. The company is backed by President Donald Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

Our Nasdaq debut marks a historic milestone in bringing bitcoin into the core of US capital markets, Eric Trump said in a statement. He is a co-founder and chief strategy officer of American Bitcoin.

Public companies accumulating bitcoin as a corporate treasury has become a popular trend in crypto as the world's most popular digital asset is priced near an all-time high. The parent company of Trump's Truth Social has also moved to accumulate bitcoin.

 

American Bitcoin said it plans to use self-mining operations and opportunistic bitcoin purchases to stand out in a growing field.

Also Read

Karol Nawrocki

New Polish President Nawrocki to visit White House for talks with Trump

US senate, White house, United states

US court blocks Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan gangs

US President Donald Trump

'It's so fake': Trump rejects health rumours, says 'was active all weekend'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls out Xi for hosting Kim, Putin: 'You conspire against US'

China's military, Members of the People's Liberation Army, china

Trump dismisses concern about China challenging US military might

Wednesday's listing gives investors yet another chance to put money in a Trump-linked crypto project. The Trump family has made a heavy pivot from real estate into crypto in the last year with projects ranging from a US dollar-backed stablecoin to the president hawking his own meme coin.

On Monday, another Trump-family backed crypto project, World Liberty Financial, launched public trading of its tokens. The popularity of such projects has put the value of the Trump family's crypto holdings at several billion dollars, at least on paper.

Democrats have blasted the president for trying to monetize his popularity with crypto investors while also pushing for pro-crypto legislation and regulations. Trump has denied any improper conflicts of interest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin

Ukraine war could end through deal if common sense prevails, says Putin

Vladimir Putin

Putin meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un for bilateral talks in Beijing

Donald Trump

Kills us with tariffs: Trump claims New Delhi offered 'no tariff' deal

nuclear energy

Construction intensifies at Israel's Dimona site amid nuclear concerns

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel launches satellite to expand surveillance across West Asia

Topics : Donald Trump Nasdaq

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy Wordpress Launches TelexBihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon