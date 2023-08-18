Confirmation

Women need to convince us men on equality: Fifa prez Gianni Infantino

The winning team in this year's tournament will receive $10.5 million, with $6.2 million earmarked for distribution to its players

Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
The world’s best female footballers can achieve pay equality — if only they “convince us men” first, according to fifa President Gianni Infantino.

The comments come during the final stages of the Women’s World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand, which has seen record ticket sales and a huge uptick in sponsorship revenue. England will face Spain in Sunday’s final in Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

“I say to all the women that you have the power to change. Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights. You have the power to change. You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don’t have to do,” Infantino said at the second fifa Women’s Football Convention in Sydney.

He added: “You do it. Just do it. With me, with fifa, you will find open doors. Just push the doors. They are open.”

Two billion people tuned in to watch the World Cup around the world and two million attended matches at the stadiums, both record highs. The tournament also broke even, generating $570 million, according to the fifa president, unlike the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cup competitions. Yet women have continued to face lagging pay even as the popularity of the sport continues to jump.

The winning team in this year’s tournament will receive $10.5 million, with $6.2 million earmarked for distribution to its players. By contrast, Argentina, the winners of the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year, received $42 million.

To be sure, Infantino has in the past been a vocal proponent of the women’s game. He has called for better sporting conditions, demanded that broadcasters offer higher bids.
First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

