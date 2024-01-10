Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Work with moderate Palestinian leaders to rebuild Gaza: Blinken asks Israel

He said Arab leaders across the region are ready to assist, but only through a regional approach that includes a pathway to a Palestinian state

Antony Blinken, US State Secy

Photo: X @ANI

AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Israel to work with moderate Palestinian leaders on plans for a post-war Gaza.
Israel has so far ruled out calls to allow the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza and instead talked about maintaining open-ended military control over the territory. The US has said a revitalised authority should return to Gaza.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Israel must stop taking steps that undercut the Palestinians' ability to govern themselves effectively, Blinken said Tuesday.
The authority was ousted from Gaza when Hamas seized power in 2007.
Israel must be a partner of the Palestinian leaders who are willing to lead their people and living side by side in peace with Israel, he added.
He said Arab leaders across the region are ready to assist, but only through a regional approach that includes a pathway to a Palestinian state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Boeing investigation focuses on door panel as carriers find loose parts

Elliott Investment amasses about $1 billion stake in Tinder owner: Report

Google faces $1.67 bn damages demand at AI-related patent trial in Boston

'Mumbai terror attack mastermind Saeed in Pak jail serving 78-yr sentence'

Amazon attacks EU privacy regulators, claims their aim was punishment

Topics : Palestinian refugees Israel-Palestine Antony Blinken Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon