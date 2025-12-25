World@2025: Trump torrent and global tides drive an unpredictable year

Presidential tales (1) The presence of Donald Trump, sworn in as US President for a second term on January 20, loomed over the world through the year, becoming all the more pronounced when he unleashed a barrage of “reciprocal tariffs” on country after country. After disrupting global trade equations, he turned to peace talks. (2) On August 15, he and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska to discuss how to end the war in Ukraine. (3) Days later, he met Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, where the Ukrainian President made news also for his natty black suit, a far cry from the casual attire he had appeared in during his earlier meeting with Trump. (4) Then in September, the American President hosted a dinner at the White House with technology leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook, to discuss artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and US investment opportunities. (5) The next month, on October 13, he co-chaired the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to formalise a ceasefire, ending the two-year Israel-Hamas war. (6) As Americans mourned the death of Charlie Kirk, Trump, on September 21, spoke at a memorial ceremony, consoling his grieving widow, Erika Kirk. The American conservative activist was shot dead while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem
Royal heist On October 19, thieves pulled off a daring daylight heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Eight pieces of the French Crown Jewels from the Galerie d’Apollon, valued at nearly $102 million, were stolen in less than eight minutes. The thieves were inside the museum for only four minutes
On June 13, Israel launched Operation Red Wedding and Operation Narnia, targeting over 100 Iranian military and nuclear sites, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 Iranian commanders. Later, the US launched airstrikes on Iranian facilities, leading to retaliatory attacks by Iran on US bases. On June 24, a ceasefire, mediated by Qatar, ended the “Twelve-Day War”
Gen Z uprising
It was a year when Gen Z took to the streets. In Nepal, the protest began on September 8 after the government shut down 26 social media platforms. It snowballed into a nationwide revolt against corruption and political stagnation. At least 19 protesters died. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned. Gen Z protests also erupted in Madagascar over water and power shortages; and in Bangladesh, following the death of outspoken India critic, student leader Sharif Osman Hadi
Blood on the beach
A father-son duo opened indiscriminate fire during a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach on December 14 in Sydney, killing 15 people and injuring several others. Hundreds gathered to remember the victims
Terror on the tracks
On March 11, Baloch separatists hijacked the Jaffar Express near Bolan Pass, Sibi, in Balochistan, Pakistan, demanding the release of political prisoners. At least 30 people were killed
Another glass ceiling shatters Japan elected its first woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, on October 21, marking a significant milestone in the country’s political history. Takaichi secured her position by winning the leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after the resignation of Shigeru Ishiba
Games robots play
China hosted the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing on August 14. Hundreds of robots from various countries competed in 26 sports and practical tasks, including sprints, soccer, and martial arts. The event, aimed at advancing AI and mobility, showcased China’s leadership in humanoid robotics
The wolves are back
In April, Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences announced that it had successfully “resurrected” the dire wolf, a large predator that went extinct about 13,000 years ago. Three genetically engineered wolf pups — Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi — were ‘birthed’ using ancient DNA extracted from fossilised remains of dire wolves
