China's rapid military expansion raises security risks for US: Pentagon

China's rapid military expansion raises security risks for US: Pentagon

The Pentagon said China's rapid military expansion poses security risks to the US, even as Washington looks to keep ties stable through dialogue and communication

Pentagon warns that China’s growing strength across several defence areas is making the US homeland more exposed than before. (Image: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States (US) is not following an aggressive or confrontational approach towards China, but Beijing’s rapid military expansion is increasing risks to American security, the Pentagon has said in its latest annual report to Congress.
 
Bloomberg reported that the Pentagon report reviews China’s military and security developments and runs over 100 pages. It warns that China’s growing strength across several defence areas is making the US homeland more exposed than before.
 
The report, titled 'Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China', stated: “We do not seek to strangle, dominate, or humiliate China... We seek only to deny the ability of any country in the Indo-Pacific to dominate us or our allies."
 
 
It added that “China’s historic military build-up has made the US homeland increasingly vulnerable”, pointing to China’s expanding nuclear forces, long-range missiles, naval strength, cyber tools and space-based capabilities that are “able to directly threaten Americans’ security”.   

US says strength is meant to prevent conflict

 
The Pentagon said that Washington’s core aim is to maintain such strong military power that rivals do not even consider taking aggressive action. According to the report, this approach is meant to preserve peace rather than provoke conflict.
 
The report was released quietly during a holiday week, but it makes clear that the US believes deterrence is the best way to avoid war. It argues that America’s strategy is focused on stability, not escalation.
 

Trump-era ties described as stronger

 
The report claimed that military relations between the US and China have improved in recent years.
 
“Under President [Donald] Trump’s leadership, relations between the United States and China are stronger than they have been in many years,” it said.
 
The Pentagon also said it wants to build on this relationship by engaging more closely with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
 

China’s military strategy and Taiwan focus

 
The report highlighted China’s expanding military ambitions as a potential source of instability. It described Beijing’s strategy as one based on “national total war”, involving large-scale mobilisation of state and society.
 
The report said China is working towards three major goals by 2027. These include the ability to achieve “strategic decisive victory” over Taiwan, building a “strategic counterbalance” against the US, and establishing “strategic deterrence and control” over neighbouring countries, the South China Morning Post reported
 
China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control. While most countries, including the US, do not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent nation, Washington strongly opposes any military takeover and continues to supply arms to the island.
 

Analysts flag gaps

 
The report also noted growing cooperation between China and Russia, possibly “driven by a shared interest in countering the United States”, though it said mistrust continues to limit their partnership.
 
South China Morning Post quoted analysts as saying that the document appeared to have been prepared in haste, with missing elements such as a table of contents and some outdated references. For example, it mentioned weak China-North Korea ties without noting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s appearance at China’s major military parade in September.
 
The news report quoted Jeremy Chan of the Eurasia Group as saying that the report takes a constructive approach towards China and highlights claims that bilateral ties are stronger than in recent years. He added that China’s global power projection is inevitable and could have major implications for US defence commitments in the western Pacific.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

