US shifts H-1B to wage-weighted lottery, raising risks for students

The year 2025 will be remembered as a turning point in the United States’ immigration regime, marking the end of the H-1B visa lottery system that had been in place for over three decades.
What has changed in the US H-1B visa regime?
Along with these changes, a US federal judge upheld US President Donald Trump’s $100,000 fee for processing new H-1B visas. The shift to a new weighted visa framework has injected fresh uncertainty into the global talent pipeline, particularly for international students and entry-level professionals, as employers recalibrate hiring strategies around wage thresholds and local availability.
Who could benefit, and who could face pressure, under the new framework?
The change is expected to tilt early-career hiring in favour of domestic candidates — an outcome that could disproportionately benefit large technology companies with deeper pockets, while squeezing smaller firms and startups reliant on global talent, according to experts.
Cyrus D Mehta, founder of a New York-based immigration law firm, said: "Companies will have to offer the highest range of wage to maximise the chances of the person being hired. The number of visa being issued under the H1-B category remains the same, i.e 65,000. However the priority now will be given to those who pay highest salary."
He also added that the new weighted system will impact students and entry-level professionals. This brings in more uncertainty as firms will prefer to hire local students or an American at the entry-level wages. This will benefit the big tech companies.
Will the change affect Indian IT services companies’ hiring strategies?
The US government’s decision to amend the H-1B work visa regulations to eliminate the random selection process and replace it with a regime that gives greater weight to higher-skilled, higher-paid foreign workers is, however, unlikely to affect the hiring strategies of Indian information technology services companies, industry executives and immigration experts said.
Late on Tuesday night, India time, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) amended the regulation to replace the random lottery for selecting visa recipients with a process that gives greater weight to those with higher skills.
In a press note, DHS said this was being done to “better protect the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities for American workers”.
“The existing random selection process of H-1B registrations was exploited and abused by U.S. employers who were primarily seeking to import foreign workers at lower wages than they would pay American workers,” the US Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesperson Matthew Tragesser said.
What is the H-1B quota and what has been India’s share?
Currently, the US issues 65,000 H-1B visas annually, with an additional 20,000 for advanced degree holders from the US. Indian companies have traditionally cornered a large share of these visas. Over time, however, several Indian technology and engineering services companies have reduced their reliance on these visas and instead hired onshore employees.
How will the wage-weighted lottery work?
The lottery has not been eliminated. What has changed is that it will no longer be a “random” lottery. Now the lottery will be based on the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) wage levels, said Poorvi Chothani, managing partner at LawQuest.
“Beneficiaries who are offered a wage that corresponds to Level 4 (the highest tier) of the Department of Labor’s four-level wage structure will be entered into the selection pool four times. A beneficiary who is offered a salary at Level 3 will be entered into the lottery three times,” Chothani said.
Similarly, a beneficiary who is offered a Level 2 salary will be entered into the system twice. In contrast, those at a Level 1 salary will get only one chance at the visa selection lottery, she said.
Employers who use H-1B visas for sending eligible workers to the US should therefore choose candidates with skills, qualifications and/or education that merit a Level 4 salary, she said.
How do experts see the impact on Indian IT firms and US tech majors?
“For Indian IT services firms, the impact is manageable. H1B visa dependence has already reduced materially. Applications by top Indian IT companies declined from about 24,300 in 2022 to around 13,500 in 2024, a drop of over 40%. Large firms have increased local US hiring and offshore delivery, limiting margin impact,” said Gaurav Vasu, founder and chief executive officer at UnearthInsight.
In its efforts to further prevent misuse of the H-1B visa process, US President Donald Trump had, in September this year, mandated that a $100,000 fee accompany new H-1B visa applications.
The changes to the selection process indicate a clear shift towards allowing only higher-paid, specialised talent to enter the US, moving the programme away from a volume-based model, Vasu said.
“Mid-tier and smaller IT services firms are likely to see higher margin pressure, given their relatively higher reliance on H-1B visas. For US technology companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta, the change in the selection process is unlikely to alter hiring plans materially, as talent is typically employed at higher salary levels,” he said.
What is the government’s assessment in India?
Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said Indian IT companies had assured that the impact due to the visa regime changes would be minimal since they had cut down their dependence on H-1B.
“Our preliminary assessment after talking to the companies suggests that they are on track to hire as per their plans, both in India as well as the US,” a senior government official said.
How are Indian IT firms reducing reliance on H-1B visas?
Indian IT services firms have been reducing their dependency on H-1B visas for some time now. The strategy gained momentum during President Trump's first tenure.
In a recent interview with Business Standard, K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, TCS, had said that the company can survive without H-1B visas. "In FY26, we sent just 500 people from India to the US on H-1B visas, which means we can survive without them (H-1B visas). There is no dependence on H-1B visas," he said.
Similarly, Infosys during its second-quarter results briefing has said that the number of people that require Infosys sponsorship for immigration is a minority. " we have built a large number of centers and hubs, which are focused on digital, on innovation, on technology and AI in the U.S. We have relationships with universities. We have a training facility there. With all of that in mind, we are clear today that we will work with our clients without any disruption to their services and into the future," Salil Parekh, chief executive officer, Infosys.
What about visa renewal uncertainty and delayed consular interviews?
These changes come even as several employees are facing uncertainty over their H-1B visa renewals as the US consulate pushed their interview dates by five to six months. Many took to social media to express their shock and uncertainty as they have already entered the country.
"Individuals with H-1B visa appointments rescheduled to 2026 really don’t have many options. They will have to wait for their appointment or look for something earlier when the consulates open new appointment slots. In the meantime, they should discuss remote work options with their U.S. employer so they can continue providing services and potentially retain their H-1B status," added Chothani.
An email sent to TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant and LTIMindtree remained unanswered.