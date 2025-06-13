Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / World Bank, IFC approve $700 million loan for Pakistan's Reko Diq project

World Bank, IFC approve $700 million loan for Pakistan's Reko Diq project

The financing for phase one of the project, which is expected to start production in 2028, is being discussed with is being discussed with multiple lenders

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

Barrick Gold and the federal and Balochistan governments own the project jointly. The financing for phase one of the project, which is expected to start production in 2028, is being discussed with multiple lenders. (Photo: File Image)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Finance Corporation and the World Bank have approved a concessional loan of $700 million for a major mining and resource development initiative in Pakistan, according to a media report.

The Reko Diq project is located in Balochistan province, which is known as a mineral-rich region of the country.

This approval by lenders is a significant victory for Pakistan, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. 

As a result of this approval, the private sector is expected to invest $2.5 billion in the Reko Diq project, one of Pakistan's most important initiatives, the report said.

 

With the approval, Pakistan has taken a crucial step forward in securing the success of the Reko Diq project, which is expected to play a pivotal role in the country's resource development sector.

Also Read

Indians are putting their money into markets, not gold. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,290; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,800

Premiumsilver trading silver investment

Silver touch rally: Individual investors must follow the core basics

gold price

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,410; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,900

Gold

Gold outlook: Dips to remain supported as US-China trade talks underwhelms

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,570; silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,100

Barrick Gold and the federal and Balochistan governments own the project jointly. The financing for phase one of the project, which is expected to start production in 2028, is being discussed with multiple lenders. 

A recent feasibility study has upgraded the project's scope, with phase one throughput increasing to 45 metric tonnes per annum from 40 metric tonnes, and phase two throughput rising to 90 metric tonnes per annum from 80 metric tonnes.

The mine life has been revised from 42 years to 37 years due to the rising throughput, although the company believes unaccounted-for minerals could extend the life to 80 years.

The cost of phase one has also been revised upwards to $5.6 billion from $4 billion. The World Bank plans to invest $2 billion annually in Pakistan's infrastructure over the next decade, the paper said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Scale CEO and co-founder Alexandr Wang

Meta seals $14.3 billion Scale AI deal, hires its CEO Alexandr Wang

Donald Trump, Trump

Israeli strikes on Iran new test of Trump's 'America first' agenda

Iran, Iran flag

Israel-Iran LIVE updates: Israelis may need to spend extended time in bomb shelters, says Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel disregards Trump with major attack on Iran's ballistic-missile sites

Senator handcuffed

Senator handcuffed, forcibly removed from press conference on ICE protests

Topics : Gold Pakistan copper market Gold market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon