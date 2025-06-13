Friday, June 13, 2025 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,290; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,800

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,010

Indians are putting their money into markets, not gold. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,440 (Photo: Bloomberg)

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,290 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,08,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,010.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,290.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,440. 
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,010.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,160.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,08,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,18,800
   
US gold prices climbed on Friday to their highest point in more than a month, on track for a weekly gain, as investors sought safe-haven assets after Israel's strike on Iran heightened Middle East tensions. 
Spot gold was up 1.3 per cent at $3,428.28 an ounce, as of 0134 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 7 earlier in the session. Bullion has gained more than 3.5 per cent so far this week. 
Elsewhere, spot silver edged down 0.1 per cent at $36.33 per ounce, platinum fell 0.8 per cent to $1,285.21, while palladium was steady at $1,055.21. All three metals were headed for weekly gain. 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

