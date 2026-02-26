World Economic Forum chief Borge Brende quits over ties with Epstein

World Economic Forum Chief Executive Officer Borge Brende is stepping down from his position after it emerged he had ties with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A recent batch of documents in Epstein files showed Brende arranging to meet the financier at the latter’s home for dinner in New York in 2018 and 2019. Epstein was arrested in 2019 in the US on sex trafficking charges, and died in jail that year.

The WEF said earlier this month that it opened a probe into Brende and his relations with Epstein. The former Norwegian foreign minister said at the time that he was “completely unaware of Epstein’s past and criminal activities,” though he admitted he should have done a more thorough investigation into him.

The investigation has now concluded, the WEF Co-Chairs Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the findings show “there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed.”

The CEO role at the WEF is more an operational position, and separate from the high-profile chairman position that was long held by founder Klaus Schwab.

In the statement Thursday, Brende said he was stepping down “after careful consideration,” though he made no mention of Epstein or the investigation. He held the role for more than eight years.

“The Board of Trustees will oversee the leadership transition including the plan to drive a proper process to identify a permanent successor,” the statement said. Swiss businessman Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim chief and president.

The resignation adds to woes in which the WEF has been embroiled for the past year after founder Schwab left amid accusations of financial misconduct and a clash with the organization’s remaining leadership.

The organisation’s flagship meeting in Davos this year was the first without Schwab. The founder was cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation.

Brende is not the first high-profile Norwegian facing repercussions from the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice. Revelations about former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland and diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen, as well as Crown Princess Mette-Marit has caused public outcry in Norway.