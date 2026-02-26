UPI to be used in Israel; FTA soon: PM Modi after meeting Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Israel decided to give fresh momentum to bilateral ties, elevate the relationship to a special strategic partnership, and expand cooperation across key sectors following talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An agreement has been reached for the use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Israel, the Prime Minister said after the meeting.

He said the decision will facilitate digital payments between the two countries and support financial connectivity.

Ties elevated to special strategic partnership

After holding talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Modi said both sides decided to give new momentum to bilateral engagement.

“We decided to give time-tested India-Israel ties the status of special strategic partnership,” he said.

He added that the relationship rests on institutional trust and common principles.

“The India-Israel relationship is founded on the strong bedrock of deep trust, shared democratic values, and human sensitivities,” he said.

Cooperation in civil nuclear energy and space

The Prime Minister said India and Israel will work together in the fields of civil nuclear energy and space.

He said both countries agreed to expand collaboration in these areas as part of broader strategic cooperation.

Stand on terrorism

Modi said both countries maintain a clear and consistent position against terrorism.

“India and Israel stood shoulder-to-shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and we will continue to do so,” he said.

“India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world,” he added.

PM Modi pushes for peace in West Asia

Referring to developments in Gaza, the Prime Minister said efforts towards peace have created a path forward. “A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan; India has fully supported these efforts,” he said.

He reiterated India’s position on conflict and stability. “India’s stance is clear: humanity must never become a victim of conflict,” he said.

He added that India’s security interests are linked to peace and stability in the Middle East. “India’s security interest is linked to peace and stability in the Middle East,” he said.