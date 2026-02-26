Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UPI to be used in Israel; FTA soon: PM Modi after meeting Netanyahu

UPI to be used in Israel; FTA soon: PM Modi after meeting Netanyahu

An agreement has been reached for the use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Israel, the Prime Minister said after the meeting

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Israel decided to give fresh momentum to bilateral ties, elevate the relationship to a special strategic partnership, and expand cooperation across key sectors following talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
 
An agreement has been reached for the use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Israel, the Prime Minister said after the meeting.
 
He said the decision will facilitate digital payments between the two countries and support financial connectivity.

Ties elevated to special strategic partnership

 
After holding talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Modi said both sides decided to give new momentum to bilateral engagement.
 
 
“We decided to give time-tested India-Israel ties the status of special strategic partnership,” he said.

Also Read

PPF, Public Provident Fund

Can PPF investors hold more than one account? Here is what rules say

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Explained: How new GDP series will alter growth estimation methodology

petrol, Oil, Diesel

E20 petrol with RON 95 mandatory from April 1: What it means for your car

short video addiction

Is your focus fading? Study links short videos to attention decline

Aviation IndiGo, Airports in India, Airline IndiGo

Flyers will get 48-hr free window to cancel, make changes to tickets: DGCA

 
He added that the relationship rests on institutional trust and common principles.
 
“The India-Israel relationship is founded on the strong bedrock of deep trust, shared democratic values, and human sensitivities,” he said.

Cooperation in civil nuclear energy and space

The Prime Minister said India and Israel will work together in the fields of civil nuclear energy and space.
 
He said both countries agreed to expand collaboration in these areas as part of broader strategic cooperation.

Stand on terrorism

Modi said both countries maintain a clear and consistent position against terrorism.
 
“India and Israel stood shoulder-to-shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and we will continue to do so,” he said.
 
“India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world,” he added.

PM Modi pushes for peace in West Asia

Referring to developments in Gaza, the Prime Minister said efforts towards peace have created a path forward. “A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan; India has fully supported these efforts,” he said.
 
He reiterated India’s position on conflict and stability. “India’s stance is clear: humanity must never become a victim of conflict,” he said.
 
He added that India’s security interests are linked to peace and stability in the Middle East. “India’s security interest is linked to peace and stability in the Middle East,” he said.

More From This Section

Interpol

Bangladesh court seeks Interpol red notice for arrest of British MP

poultry, chicken farm

Saudi Arabia bans poultry, egg imports from 40 nations, India included

us iran, us flag, iran flag

US, Iran to resume nuclear talks as more American forces deploy to Mideast

us iran, us flag, iran flag

Most Americans see Iran as enemy, but doubt Trump's judgment: Poll

US President Donald Trump

For Trump, military strikes in Iran could serve symbolic purpose

Topics : Narendra Modi Narendra Modi speech India Israel ties israel BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance