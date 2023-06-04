World is big enough for us to grow together: China defense minister to US



And Li vowed that China would defend its interests — particularly over Taiwan, the biggest potential military flashpoint between the world’s biggest economies.

China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu used a speech in Singapore to attack US strategy toward the Indo-Pacific, saying Washington is seeking to stoke confrontation through its support for Taiwan, military deployments and building alliances in the region.



Li’s speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue highlighted how US-China tensions have dominated the annual defense forum, with the discussions in Singapore taking place against a backdrop of US and Canadian ships sailing through the Taiwan Strait and Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine.

“We will never hesitate to defend our legitimate rights and interests, let alone sacrificing the nation’s core interests,” Li said Sunday. “As the lyrics of a well-known Chinese song goes, when friends visit us, we welcome them with fine wine. When jackals or wolves come we will face them with shotguns.”



Pressed on what the US called “unprofessional” and dangerous conduct toward the ship transit in the Taiwan Strait, Li pushed back, saying the vessels weren’t there “for innocent passage, they’re here for provocation.

President Xi Jinping’s government has repeatedly charged the US with using its military alliances, trade policy and the threat of sanctions to bully smaller nations and try to keep China down. The US and many allies say they want to “de-risk” and not “decouple” from China over national security concerns. And Austin criticized China for not allowing senior military talks to resume.

“China is open to communications between our two countries and also between our two militaries,” but without mentioning the sanctions,” Li said. “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The Chinese government and the Chinese military will never tolerate any incident that could lead to a divided China.” The three-day conference had opened with Li and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries at a dinner on Friday. That may have been the high-water mark for the two nations, both of which quickly shifted to bolstering ties will allies and partners from other countries. Li and other Chinese delegates held lengthy meetings over the weekend with representatives from Japan, Australia and even Nato, while the US delegation met those nations as well as other regional partners including the Philippines. After largely criticizing Washington’s approach to the region without specifically identifying the US, Li ended his remarks with a slightly more optimistic tone, saying “the world is big enough for countries including China and the US to grow together.”