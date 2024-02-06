World leaders react after King Charles gets diagnosed with cancer

King Charles (aged 75) has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a statement by Buckingham Palace, issued yesterday, February 5. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer".

They further added, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the palace added.

King Charles’ cancer: 5 things to know

• Charles began a routine treatment earlier. On medical advice, he delayed public-facing responsibilities while proceeding with state business and paperwork.

• The Palace has not revealed the kind of cancer. It is, however, confirmed to have nothing to do with his recent benign prostate treatment. A health concern arose during Charles' prostate therapy in January, prompting the disclosure of his cancer.

• Regardless of his diagnosis, the king is getting treatment as a short term and stays hopeful about his recovery and return to complete public responsibilities.

• The king himself informed about his health conditions to close relatives, including Prince William and Harry.

• Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will travel to the UK to visit King Charles, their office informed, according to the Associated Press. The couple quit their Royal duties in 2020. In the past few years, they are said to have had a sweet and sour relationship with the monarch.

World leaders reactions on King Charles’ cancer

• Indian PM Modi wrote on X (Twitter), "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III".

• “I’m concerned about him," US President Biden stated and earlier told reporters that “God willing" he would speak to King Charles soon.

• He later posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery."