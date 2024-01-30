World Leprosy Day 2024: History, importance, theme, signs and symptoms

World Leprosy Day is observed worldwide on the last Sunday of January. As a result, it was celebrated on January 28 of this year. But in India, this day is celebrated every year on 30 January. People across the nation are preparing to observe the day and spread awareness about the disease so that more individuals are made aware.

People across the globe join to understand and collect more information about leprosy, a condition that influences the skin and nerves.

World Leprosy Day contributes to raising awareness of the disease and eradicating the stigma and discrimination that its victims face.

What is the history of world Leprosy day?

World Leprosy Day was established in 1954 by French journalist Raoul Follereau, according to official information. The day appeared to discuss the sickness and track down ways of eliminating the misinformation and myths connected with it.

This day is celebrated with an alternate theme. Every occasion and activities coordinated on this day depend on the theme since they feature a particular viewpoint. You must effectively take part in the occasions and attempt to discuss leprosy to the people who are still unaware.

World Leprosy Day 2024: Theme

"Beat Leprosy" has been selected as the 2024 World Leprosy Day theme. This theme features the dual objectives of the day. In the first place, it permits the end of the stigma related to leprosy and second, it advocates for the pride of those people affected by the sickness.

World Leprosy Day 2024: Importance

‘Beat Leprosy’ is this year's theme for World Leprosy Day. This theme is decided to beat the stigma related with the infection, as well as raise awareness about it.

The World Health Organization stated on their official website, "The aim of observing the World Leprosy Day is to create awareness against the stigma attached to the disease, by making the general community aware that it is a disease spread by a type of bacteria and it can be easily cured."

World Leprosy Day 2024: Signs and Symptoms

Skin and nerves are both affected by leprosy. Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease that is also known as Hansen's Disease. Additionally, the eyes and upper respiratory system are affected. Blisters, loss of colour, rashes, decreased sensation and touch, nerve injury, weight loss, and joint pain are all signs of leprosy.

The bacterium Mycobacterium leprae, which causes leprosy, is naturally curable. Nonetheless, it is vital to raise awareness about the illness at a beginning phase with the goal that the patients can find a cure for it.