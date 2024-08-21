World's oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera, passes away at 117 in Spain

According to her official X account, Maria Branyas, the world's oldest person, died on Tuesday at the age of 117 in a Spanish nursing home. In addition, a statement from Guinness World Records (GWR) confirmed that she passed away at the age of 117 years and 168 days. The GWR stated that she died on Monday, “Maria passed away peacefully at the nursing home in Catalonia, Spain, where she had lived for the past two decades". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A post on her X account, which is managed by her daughter, says that “Maria Branyas has left us. She died as she wished: in her sleep, peacefully and without pain".

World's Oldest Person: About the Maria Branyas Morera

The family moved to Texas and New Orleans after being born in San Francisco, California, in 1907. In 1915, the family moved back to their native Spain amid the First World War, which made it more difficult for them to cross the Atlantic. Tragically, her father passed away from tuberculosis near the end of the journey, and his body was buried at sea.

When Branyas was seven years old, she moved with her mother to Catalonia, where she spent the rest of her life. She got married to Joan Moret, a doctor from Catalan in 1931. With him, she had three kids, 11 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. According to GWR, she also outlived her son August, who died in a tractor accident at the age of 86. Her husband passed away in 1976.

Maria Branyas Morera’s health condition

Branyas, who had been residing at the Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in the town of Olot in the northeast of Spain for the past two decades, posted on Monday that she was feeling weak. "I feel weak. The time is coming. Don't cry, I don't like tears... You know me, wherever I go, I will be happy."

Branyas contracted Covid-19 in 2020, shortly after her 113th birthday; and she has even lived through the 1918 flu pandemic, and both world wars, and Spain's civil war. She fully recovered despite being confined to her nursing home room.

Reason behind Morera’s longevity

In January 2023, Branyas became the oldest person in the world. On March 4, she turned 117 years old. "Order, tranquillity, good connections with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people" were some of the factors that contributed to her remarkable longevity, according to her.

Branyas, who later communicated with a voice-to-text device, stated, "I think longevity is also about being lucky." Her bio states, "I am old, very old, but not an idiot" on her X account, which goes by the name "Super Catalan Grandma."

Maria Branyas Morera and the Guinness World Records (GWR) title

Branyas was the eighth oldest verified person in history at the age of 117. Jeanne Calment, a Frenchwoman, was the oldest person ever recorded, living to 122 years and 164 days.

According to the US Gerontology Research Group, Japan's Tomiko Itooka, who was born on May 23, 1908, currently holds the record for the oldest person alive.