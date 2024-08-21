Business Standard
Home / World News / UK borrows more than expected in July, underlining challenge for FM Reeves

UK borrows more than expected in July, underlining challenge for FM Reeves

The figures did not include recent pay deals struck between the new Labour government, elected last month in a landslide victory, and public sector workers including junior doctors

Britain, UK, UK flag

So far the government has borrowed 51.4 billion pounds over the first four months of the 2024/25 financial year | Photo: Pexels

Reuters LONDON
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Britain's government again borrowed more than expected last month, according to official data released on Wednesday that highlighted the tight financial backdrop for new finance minister Rachel Reeves as she readies her first annual budget.
 
British public sector net borrowing was 3.101 billion pounds ($4.04 billion) in July, the Office for National Statistics said. It was the biggest July total since 2021, when the deficit surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast of 1.5 billion pounds for public sector net borrowing, excluding state-controlled banks.
 
The ONS highlighted rising social benefits, pushed higher by inflation, and rising government wages as drivers of increased spending compared with a year ago.
 
The figures did not include recent pay deals struck between the new Labour government, elected last month in a landslide victory, and public sector workers including junior doctors.
 
Reeves has warned taxes will go up in her Oct. 30 budget but she has ruled out increases in rates of income, corporation and value-added taxes, leaving scant room for manoeuvre to improve public services and boost investment.
 

Britain's deputy finance minister, Darren Jones, said Wednesday's data were more proof of the "dire inheritance" left by the previous Conservative government.
 
So far the government has borrowed 51.4 billion pounds over the first four months of the 2024/25 financial year - about 5 billion pounds more than the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast.
 
Reeves published an immediate review of the new government's finances, which showed Britain on track for an overspend of 22 billion pounds against budget plans this financial year.
 
The opposition Conservative Party said Reeves had laid ground for increases in taxes on capital gains or inheritances.
 
"We expect ... Reeves to borrow around 20 billion pounds per year more than planned in the March Budget for the next five years as well as funding medium-term spending with higher taxes," Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, a consultancy, said.
 
Public debt, excluding state-owned banks, stood at 2.75 trillion pounds or roughly 99.4 per cent of gross domestic product in July.
The ONS announced on Wednesday it would no longer classify NatWest Group plc - nationalised in the 2008 financial crisis when it was called RBS - as a public sector bank because public ownership had fallen below 25 per cent.
 
That will cut around 372 billion pounds from the measure of public debt that includes state-owned banks, making it no different to the headline measure of debt that excludes banks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

