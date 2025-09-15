Monday, September 15, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Xi Jinping urges 'orderly exit' of outdated production capacity: Report

Xi Jinping urges 'orderly exit' of outdated production capacity: Report

China's leaders have pledged to put an end to aggressive price cuts by some Chinese companies, which regulators say are spurring excessive competition that is damaging the economy

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi urged tighter rules on what local governments can and cannot do when promoting economic development, particularly in investment attraction, and reaffirmed China's goal of building a unified national market. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters BEIJING
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the "orderly exit" of outdated production capacity and the curbing of "disorderly" price competition, state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Monday, citing an article written by Xi.
 
China's leaders have pledged to put an end to aggressive price cuts by some Chinese companies, which regulators say are spurring excessive competition that is damaging the economy. 
"This is a severely affected area of 'involution' and must be effectively managed in accordance with laws and regulations," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying in the article to be published by Qiushi Journal, a flagship party magazine. 
 
Xi said industry associations should play a greater role in self regulation, guiding companies to improve product quality and facilitating the orderly exit of outdated production capacity. 
The article also called for rectifying wrongdoing in government procurement and bidding processes, and addressing "chaotic" practices by local authorities in attracting business and investment, Xinhua reported. 
Xi urged tighter rules on what local governments can and cannot do when promoting economic development, particularly in investment attraction, and reaffirmed China's goal of building a unified national market.

More From This Section

US stock market, wall street

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs at start of Fed meeting week; Tesla gains

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump proposes half-yearly corporate result filing; snubs quarterly trend

Novartis

Novartis signs $5.7 bn licensing deal with Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Rubio, Israeli PM Netanyahu hold Gaza talks

World Trade Organisation, WTO

WTO's long-awaited global agreement to curb overfishing takes effect

Topics : China Xi Jinping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon