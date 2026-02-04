Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump says he held excellent call with Xi, discussed Iran, trade and Taiwan

Trump says he held excellent call with Xi, discussed Iran, trade and Taiwan

Trump said the two leaders also discussed a broad range of other critical issues in the US-China relationship, including trade and Taiwan and his plans to visit Beijing in April

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump (File Photo)

Agencies Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Iran in a wide-ranging call that comes as the US administration pushes Beijing and others to isolate Tehran.

Trump said the two leaders also discussed a broad range of other critical issues in the US-China relationship, including trade and Taiwan and his plans to visit Beijing in April.

Trump, who continues to weigh taking military action against Iran, announced last month in a social media post he would impose a 25 per cent tax on imports to the United States from countries that do business with Iran.

 

Years of sanctions aimed at stopping Iran's nuclear program have left the country isolated. But Tehran still did nearly $125 billion in international trade in 2024, including $32 billion with China, $28 billion with the United Arab Emirates and $17 billion with Turkey, according to the World Trade Organization.

Xi tells Trump China open to deeper cooperation, flags Taiwan as key issue

Jinping told Trump that he is willing to "accomplish more big things and good things" with Trump in the new year during a phone call on Wednesday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
 
Xi cautioned Trump on "prudently handling â€‹the issue of arms sales to Taiwan," and said that the Taiwan issue is "the most important issue in China-US relations." The two countries should step up communications, build mutual trust, â properly handle differences and expand cooperation, Xi said, adding that he believes China and the US "can find solutions â€‹to each others' concerns." 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Xi Jinping China Taiwan

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:20 PM IST

