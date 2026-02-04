UNSC condemns latest militant attacks in Pakistan that killed dozens

The UN Security Council strongly condemned the latest surge in militant attacks in southwestern Pakistan that has killed dozens of people, mostly civilians, as security forces on Wednesday pressed their operations in the insurgency-hit region.

The authorities said scores of militants have been killed in recent days as Pakistani forces crack down on the insurgents in the volatile Balochistan province, where about a dozen coordinated attacks began on Saturday, targeting civilians and buildings housing police and security personnel.

Federal and provincial officials said at least 36 civilians and 17 members of the security forces have been killed. Security forces so far killed 197 militants from the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, which has claimed responsibility for recent suicide bombings and gun attacks.

In a statement issued overnight, UN Security Council President James Kariuki said council members condemned in the "strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks across multiple locations" in Balochistan and expressed condolences to the victims' families and the government and people of Pakistan.

Balochistan has long faced a separatist insurgency by ethnic Baloch groups seeking greater autonomy or independence from Pakistan's central government. Pakistan says it has quelled the insurgency but violence has continued.