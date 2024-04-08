Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Yellen meets China's central bank chief, presses case on excess capacity

Yellen will wrap up her trip to Guangzhou and Beijing with a news conference later on Monday

Janet Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers a speech during the AmCham China Fireside Chat at the Baiyun International Conference Center in southern China Guangdong province,April 5,2024.(Photo:PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to wrap up four days of meetings in China with a visit to the central bank as she presses her case for Chinese leaders to rein in excess industrial capacity and boost domestic demand.
 
Yellen, who is on her second trip to China in nine months to further ease strained ties between the world's two largest economies, has voiced concerns about China's fast-growing exports of electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and other green-energy goods.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
She has argued that Chinese state support has led to production capacity that far exceeds domestic demand, and the exports will threaten jobs in the US and other countries.
 
Yellen spoke about the issue at length with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and also met with Finance Minister Lan Foan on Sunday.
She also was meeting with former vice premier Liu He on Monday.
 
In a readout of the finance meeting, the Treasury said Yellen and Lan discussed the macroeconomic outlook and financial developments in the United States and China.
 
"They also discussed the important role that Treasury and the Ministry of Finance can play in maintaining a durable communication channel between the US and China," the Treasury said.
 
Li pushed back on Yellen's assertion, according to state news agency Xinhua, which quoted him as saying the US should "refrain from turning economic and trade issues into political or security issues" and view the issue of production capacity from a "market-oriented and global perspective".
 
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao voiced more pointed objections during a roundtable meeting with Chinese EV makers Paris, saying that US and European assertions of Chinese excess EV capacity were groundless.
 
"China's electric vehicle companies rely on continuous technological innovation, perfect production and supply chain system and full market competition for rapid development, not relying on subsidies to gain competitive advantage," Wang said during his trip to discuss a European Union anti-subsidy probe.
 
Yellen will wrap up her trip to Guangzhou and Beijing with a news conference later on Monday.

Also Read

China too big to export its way to rapid growth, says Janet Yellen

US-China relationship on more stable footing, but more can be done: Yellen

During China visit, Yellen calls for level playing field for US workers

US, China to talk on economic growth including overcapacity issue: Yellen

US terms with China must consider human rights, national security: Yellen

S Korea launches 2nd military spy satellite as tensions with N Korea rise

Russia's foreign minister arrives in China to discuss Ukraine, Asia-Pacific

Gaza peace talks making progress, all parties agree on basic points

Brazil SC justice to probe Musk over fake news and alleged obstruction

Brazil's Lula calls meeting on future of Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates

Topics : Janet Yellen US government US China US China trade war US Federal agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayLSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon