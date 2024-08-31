Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Yemen's Houthi rebels suspected of firing missiles at a container ship

Yemen's Houthi rebels suspected of firing missiles at a container ship

The attack comes after the Houthis repeatedly assaulted and then boarded a Greek-flagged oil tanker in the nearby Red Sea, planting explosives on it they later detonated

Houthi, Representative image

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack Friday. | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two missiles suspected to have been fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Gulf of Aden late Friday, splashing down nearby without causing any damage, authorities said.
The attack comes after the Houthis repeatedly assaulted and then boarded a Greek-flagged oil tanker in the nearby Red Sea, planting explosives on it they later detonated. That attack, the worst in weeks, risked a major oil spill as the rebels' campaign disrupts the $ 1 trillion in goods that pass through the Red Sea each year over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, as well as halting some aid shipments to conflict-ravaged Sudan and Yemen.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The attack Friday saw two missiles exploding in close proximity to the vessel some 240 kilometres east of Aden, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.
The ship reports all crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call, the UKMTO said. Investigations are ongoing.
The Joint Maritime Information Centre, a multinational body overseen by the US Navy, on Saturday identified the vessel targeted as the Liberian-flagged container ship Groton. The Groton came under attack August 3 as well in a similar Houthi assault off Aden that included two missiles fired at the vessel, with one causing minor damage.
The ship was targeted due to other vessels within its company structure making recent port calls in Israel, the centre said.

More From This Section

A US armoured vehicle in the centre of Baghdad, after ploughing through a passenger car and causing civilian casualties on November 10, 2003. In Afghanistan, Iraq and several West Asian countries, the US, Nato and Israeli militaries have failed to an

US military claims to kill 15 ISIS operatives in joint operation with Iraq

Japan 4 day work week

Japan pushes four-day workweek amid labour shortage, faces cultural hurdles

US, china, flag

IBM to revoke ops from China amid tussle between Washington-Beijing: Report

Loan, Money, Economy

Charting the global economy: Inflation pressure cools in US, Europe

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Trump makes fresh personal attacks against Harris, calls her defective

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack Friday. However, it can take the rebels hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.
The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a United States-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.
The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.
Meanwhile, the US military's Central Command said Saturday it destroyed two drones over Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Houthi video shows rebels planting bombs on tanker, risking oil spill

Yemen

Floods in Northern Yemen kill at least 33 people, damage over 200 homes

Red Sea attack, Red Sea attacks

Houthis will allow rescue ships to aid tanker ablaze in Red Sea: Iran

greece boat accident

13 died after boat carrying migrants sunk off Yemen's coast, says UN

Red Sea

DP World's half-year profits fall nearly 60%, partly over Red Sea attacks

Topics : Yemen Yemen war container vessel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon