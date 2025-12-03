Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan records 10 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taiwan records 10 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said that 4 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ

China Taiwan

Taiwan detected nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Tuesday

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 10 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan on Wednesday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said that 4 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

It wrote, "10 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Taiwan detected nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Tuesday.Of the nine, one sortie entered Taiwan's eastern ADIZ.

 

Meanwhile, a former US defence official from the Joe Biden administration has expressed support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her remarks indicating that Japan might assist in defending Taiwan, labelling Beijing's reaction as "inappropriate," reported the Taipei Times.

Also Read

Jacob Helberg

US to deepen minerals supply chain with 8 nations in AI race with China

China Taiwan

Taiwan observes 9 Chinese aircraft, 11 naval vessels around its territory

China manufacturing

China's factory activity slumps for longest stretch on record in Nov

Like the Chinese economy itself, Alibaba isn't firing on all cylinders

Alibaba's cloud growth highlights China's two-speed economy, tech ambitions

BYD

China's EV profit distress fuels market anxiety over challenging 2026

Ely Ratner, who was the assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs from 2021 to this year, stated that Takaichi's comments about Taiwan merely echoed Japan's official stance on the matter.

On November 7, the Japanese prime minister mentioned during a parliamentary meeting that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could be considered "a situation threatening Japan's survival," potentially leading to military action, according to the Taipei Times.

Takaichi is believed to be the first Japanese leader in decades to openly propose that a crisis in the Taiwan Strait might result in Japan's military involvement.

Her statement provoked anger in China, which has implemented a range of retaliatory actions aimed at damaging Japan's economy, such as issuing warnings against travel and study in Japan and halting the resumption of Japanese seafood imports. Xue Jian, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, remarked in a now-deleted social media post that Takaichi should be "decapitated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump declares all Biden autopen-signed documents, including pardons 'void'

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

US-Russia talks on Ukraine were productive but work remains: Putin adviser

arrest

US issues arrest detainer for Indian driver involved in Oregon accident

US troops, US police

Trump to deploy National Guard to New Orleans amid federal crackdown

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin to withhold SNAP from Democrat states over data refusal

Topics : Taiwan China Chinese ships military aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg BossManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon