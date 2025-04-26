Vatican meeting with Trump could be historic if results achieved: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (April 26) that his meeting at the Vatican with US President Donald Trump could prove historic if the "peaceful end" to Ukraine's war with Russia that they discussed is achieved.
He described the meeting as a good and symbolic one. The Ukrainian President added that that they were able to "cover a lot of ground" through a one-on-one discussion. "It was a very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic if we achieve joint results. Thank you, President Donald Trump," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on social media platform Telegram.
He added, "Good meeting. One-on-one, we managed to discuss a lot. We hope for a result from all the things that were spoken about." Topics of the discussion included "the protection of the lives of our people. A complete and unconditional ceasefire. A reliable and lasting peace that will prevent a recurrence of war".
Zelenskyy further said that Ukraine expects to achieve results from all the matters discussed, including the defence of the Ukrainian people, a full and unconditional ceasefire, and the establishment of durable and lasting peace aimed at preventing a new outbreak of war.
Notably, Trump and Zelenskyy met in Vatican City on the sidelines of the pope's funeral to discuss a potential ceasefire deal.
Kyiv's incursion completely failed: Putin
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced All Ukrainian troops have been forced from Russia's Kursk region. In a statement, Putin congratulated the Russian soldiers and commanders and said that Kyiv's incursion had completely failed.
Also Read
The complete defeat of our enemy along Kursk's border region creates the right conditions for further successes for our troops and in other important areas of the front," he said.