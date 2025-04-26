Massive explosion, fire strikes Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas: Report

A massive explosion and fire struck the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, state media reported. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties from the blast, which appeared to be at Rajaei port in the city.
Social media videos showed a huge plume of black smoke. Authorities offered no immediate cause for the blast. Rajaei port is one of the seaports of Iran.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)