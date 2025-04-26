Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Massive explosion, fire strikes Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas: Report

Massive explosion, fire strikes Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas: Report

Social media videos showed a huge plume of black smoke. Authorities offered no immediate cause for the blast

Social media videos showed a huge plume of black smoke. | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Tehran
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A massive explosion and fire struck the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, state media reported. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties from the blast, which appeared to be at Rajaei port in the city.

Social media videos showed a huge plume of black smoke. Authorities offered no immediate cause for the blast. Rajaei port is one of the seaports of Iran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iran explosion Social Media

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

