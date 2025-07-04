Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zelenskyy, Trump talk Patriot missile deal, defence against Russia

Zelenskyy, Trump talk Patriot missile deal, defence against Russia

He added in his account on Telegram that he discussed joint defence production, as well as joint purchases and investments with the US leader

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and Donald Trump (right) discussed Ukraine’s purchase of US air defence systems and potential drone co-production to strengthen mutual security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed air defences with US President Donald Trump. | Photo: X@ZelenskyyUa

Reuters KYIV
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed air defences in a conversation with US President Donald Trump
on Friday, and agreed to work on increasing Kyiv's capability to "defend the sky" as Russian attacks escalate. 
He added in his account on Telegram that he discussed joint defence production, as well as joint purchases and investments with the US leader. 
Ukraine has been asking Washington to sell it more Patriot missiles and systems that it sees as key to defending its cities from intensifying Russian air strikes. 
A decision by Washington to halt some shipments of weapons to Ukraine prompted warnings by Kyiv that the move would weaken its ability to defend against Russia's airstrikes and battlefield advances. Germany said it is in talks on buying Patriot air defence systems to bridge the gap. 
 

The conversation came a day after Trump said he had a disappointing call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 
Russia pummelled Kyiv with the largest drone attack of the war across the capital, hours after Trump's conversation with Putin on Thursday. 
Zelenskiy called the attack "deliberately massive and cynical". 
Trump spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday, according to Spiegel magazine, citing government sources. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, including strengthening its air defences, as well as trade issues, Spiegel reported on Friday.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

