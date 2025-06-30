Monday, June 30, 2025 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / German foreign minister visits Ukraine, pledges continued support

German foreign minister visits Ukraine, pledges continued support

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Berlin has balked at granting Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request to provide Ukraine with powerful German- and Swedish-made Taurus long-range missiles (File Photo: Reuters)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, in a show of continuing support for Ukraine's fight to repel Russia's invasion as US-led international peace efforts fail to make progress.

Wadephul was due to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Wadephul said in a statement that Germany will help Ukraine continue to defend itself successfully with modern air defence and other weapons, with humanitarian and economic aid".

Germany has been Ukraine's second-largest military backer after the United States, whose continuing support is in doubt.

However, Berlin has balked at granting Zelenskyy's request to provide Ukraine with powerful German- and Swedish-made Taurus long-range missiles. That's due to fears that such a move could enrage the Kremlin and end up drawing NATO into Europe's biggest conflict since World War II.

 

Also Read

A television broadcasts US President Donald Trump during a NATO press conference on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 25, 2025

Trump's tariffs and tax policies test assumptions on US dollar, markets

Russia, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launches biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since start of war

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia will no longer play 'one-sided' games with the West: Vladimir Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy backs tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders for Ukraine invasion

Zelenskyy, Trump

Zelenskyy meets Trump at Nato; discusses air defence, drone cooperation

Instead, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged in May to help Ukraine develop its own long-range missile systems that would be free of any Western-imposed limitations on their use and targets.

Wadephul was accompanied on his trip to Kyiv by German defence industry representatives.

Russia's invasion shows no sign of letting up. Its grinding war of attrition along the roughly 1,000-kilometre front line and long-range strikes on civilian areas of Ukraine have killed thousands of troops and civilians.

The Russian effort to capture more Ukrainian territory has been costly in terms of casualties and damaged armour. But Russian President Vladimir Putin has effectively rejected a ceasefire and hasn't budged from his war goals.

Putin doesn't want negotiations, but (Ukrainian) capitulation, Wadephul said in his statement.

Russia launched its biggest combined aerial attack against Ukraine at the weekend, Ukrainian officials said, in its escalating bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in peace efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Canada will scrap tax that prompted Trump to suspend trade talks

iPhone, iPhone 16e

Trump wants America to make iPhones. Here's how India is doing it

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te

China is not our motherland, says Taiwan's President in defiant speech

Zohran Mamdani

Billionaires shouldn't exist: Zohran Mamdani vows to tax New York's top 1%

Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director

Iran can again restart enriching uranium in 'months', says IAEA chief

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Germany Zelenskyy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon