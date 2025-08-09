Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Zelenskyy vows Ukraine won't cede land but seeks lasting peace with Trump

Zelenskyy said any decisions made without Ukraine are against peace and will achieve nothing

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Ukraine won’t give up land to bring an end to war but is ready to work with US President Donald Trump for real and lasting peace, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
 
“Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram and X. 
 
The comments were Zelenskyy’s first response to Friday’s reports that discussions between Washington and Moscow center around a deal that would lock in Russia’s occupation of territory seized during its military invasion, according to people familiar.
 
That includes a demand by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine cede Crimea, which Kremlin forces illegally annexed in 2014, as well as its entire eastern Donbas area. It would require Zelenskyy to order a withdrawal of troops from parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions still held by Kyiv. 
 
 
Trump announced on Friday that he’ll meet Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, with the apparent exclusion of Zelenskyy from talks aimed at ending the war, now well into its fourth year. 

Any decisions taken without Ukraine “are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not achieve anything,” Zelenskyy said. 
 
“The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will and will not be able to deviate from this.” 
 
Ukraine is ready to work with Trump and “all our partners” for a “peace that will not fall apart because of Moscow’s desire,” Zelenskyy said. 
 

Topics : Donald Trump Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

