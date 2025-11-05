Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zohran Mamdani taunts Trump after NYC mayoral win: 'Turn the volume up'

Zohran Mamdani taunts Trump after NYC mayoral win: 'Turn the volume up'

Newly elected New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani mocked Donald Trump in his victory speech, saying his win over Trump-backed rivals showed how the city can 'defeat political darkness'

Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race, at an election night rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, November 4, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist candidate who won the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday (local time), taunted US President Donald Trump in his victory speech. Mamdani, who defeated Trump-backed candidates Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, said New York victory showed the way to "defeat" Trump, adding that the city will be "light in this moment of political darkness".
 
Mamdani, 34, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a closely watched race, according to the Associated Press. He is the first Muslim and among the youngest mayors of New York City.
 
Zohran Mamdani dares Donald Trump
 
 
In his victory speech, Mamdani spoke directly to Trump as he celebrated his win in the New York City. “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”
 
“So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!” Mamdani said.

Notably, Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding and take over the city if Mamdani won the race.
 
Mamdani also said that "New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant".
 
'Unapologetically Muslim, Democrat socialist': Zohran Mamdani
 
Mamdani also stamped his identity, saying he "refuses to apologise for any of this".
 
“I am young despite my best efforts to grow older. I am Muslim. I am a Democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologise for any of this,” he said.
 
Zohran Mamdani's message to challenger Cuomo
 
Mamdani thanked the citizens for "toppling a political dynasty". “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life. But let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many, and answers only to the few,” Mamdani told his supporters.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

