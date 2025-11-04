Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump threatened by our campaign: NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

Trump threatened by our campaign: NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

Earlier, Trump warned that New York would face "total economic and social disaster" if Mamdani won the mayoral race, as the city headed to polls today

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani said that Trump is trying to make it harder for Americans across the country to afford groceries (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New York
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said US President Donald Trump is threatened by his campaign, as the American leader warned voters that the city's survival is at risk if the Democratic nominee wins.

You can clearly see that Donald Trump is threatened by our campaign. He's threatened by it because, like his, we've diagnosed the crisis in working class New Yorkers' lives - the cost of living," Mamdani said in an interview to CNN on election eve Monday.

"But unlike him, we're actually going to deliver on that. And that is a contrast that he can't bear to see, because while he is spending $300 million remodelling a White House ballroom, the same amount of money that could provide SNAP benefits for 100,000 New Yorkers, he added.

 

He made a reference to the American food aid programme that is impacted amid the ongoing government shutdown.

As the New York City mayoral race entered its final lap with New Yorkers going to polls on Election Day Tuesday, Trump warned voters that the city will be a complete and total economic and social disaster and would not survive if Mamdani won the mayoral race.

Also Read

Demolition of the East Wing of the White House, during construction on the new ballroom extension of the White House in Washington

Most donors to Trump ballroom project have federal contracts: Report

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump backs Cuomo, warns of funding cuts if Mamdani wins NYC mayoral race

whisky, uk whisky association,

UK still in talks with Trump to lift steel, whiskey tariffs: British envoy

US senate, White house, United states

Trump admin to partially fund SNAP in Nov amid govt shutdown, court rulings

United States Department of Justice

US Justice Dept rejects Comey's claim of politically motivated prosecution

Trump also officially endorsed former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo for the top city post.

If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!  It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don't want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win, Trump said.

Mamdani said that Trump is trying to make it harder for Americans across the country to afford groceries.

And this money that we're talking about, it's money that New York City is owed. It's not Donald Trump's to decide which city or state will get what money. This is the money that New Yorkers are owed, and this is the money that we're going to fight for, Mamdani said.

In an official endorsement of the former New York State governor, Trump said Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!  Indian-descent Mamdani, 34, born in Uganda and raised in New York City, is a New York State Assembly member and democratic socialist running for Mayor.

The Democratic nominee will face-off against Cuomo, who is running as an independent candidate and the Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa on the ballots.

Slamming Mamdani, Trump said his principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful.

I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE, Trump said.

Describing Mamdani as a nothing in his role as an Assemblyman, Trump said he ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!  We must also remember this A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani, Trump said.

On Trump's endorsement of Cuomo, Mamdani said, We've known since the Primary that Andrew Cuomo was funded by the same billionaires that gave us Donald Trump's second termeven just until these final days, (Cuomo) denied that he was Donald Trump's preferred candidate."  But now it's written out for the entire world to see. This is the man that Donald Trump wants to be the next mayor of New York City, and not because he'll be good for New Yorkers but because he'll be good for Donald Trump and New Yorkers are exhausted of this agenda in Washington. They don't want to see a mimic of it come here to City Hall, Mamdani said, referring to the seat of New York City government.

Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, whose administration has been plagued by scandals, had dropped out of the mayoral race in September.

November 4 is election day across the US, with polls opening from 6 am to 9 pm. Early voting period, which commenced October 25, ended on Sunday.

Mamdani, the son of renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, upset Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor and was declared victorious in June this year.

The Board of Elections has said that more than 735,000 people voted early in this election, which is about four times more than the number of ballots cast during the 2021 elections.

Mamdani has emerged as the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election race and had promised to lower costs and make life easier for New Yorkers as the city gets too expensive.

Mamdani has vowed that as Mayor, he will immediately freeze the rent for all stabilised tenants, and use every available resource to build the housing New Yorkers need and bring down the rent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Typhoon Kalmaegi, Philippines Typhoon, Typhoon

1 dead, thousands displaced as Typhoon Kalmaegi sweeps central Philippines

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

No safe passage for 200 Hamas terrorists trapped in Rafah: Netanyahu

Starbucks, Starbucks China

Boyu Capital seeks around $1.4 billion loan for Starbucks China takeover

Driver

US bans 7,000 truckers over English tests, 150,000 Indians on alert

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

China started reducing reliance on the West years before Trump tariffs

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration New York New York City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon