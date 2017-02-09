India's mobile data traffic to rise 7-fold by 2021: Cisco

- In India, the average mobile-connected end-user device generated 251 megabytes of mobile data traffic per month in 2016, up 67% from 151 megabytes per month in 2015
- In India, the average smartphone generated 559 megabytes of mobile data traffic per month in 2016, up from 430 megabytes per month in 2015
- In India, the average PC generated 2,166 megabytes of mobile data traffic per month in 2016, up from 1,665 megabytes per month in 2015
- In India, the average tablet generated 2,228 megabytes of mobile data traffic per month in 2016, up from 1,671 megabytes per month in 2015
- In India, mobile data traffic will grow 2 times faster than fixed IP traffic from 2016 to 2021
- In India, mobile data traffic will account for 29% of Indian fixed and mobile data traffic by 2021, up from 15% in 2016
- In India, 60% of mobile connections will be 'smart' connections by 2021, up from 19% in 2016
- In India, 93% of mobile data traffic will be 'smart' traffic by 2021, up from 62% in 2016
- In India, consumer mobile traffic will grow 7.4-fold from 2016 to 2021, a compound annual growth rate of 49%
- Consumer will account for 90% of India's mobile data traffic by 2021, compared to 89% at the end of 2016
- In India, business mobile traffic will grow 7.1-fold from 2016 to 2021, a compound annual growth rate of 48%
- Business will account for 10% of India's mobile data traffic by 2021, compared to 11% at the end of 2016
- In India, mobile video traffic will grow 11.5-fold from 2016 to 2021, a compound annual growth rate of 63%.
- In India, the number of video-capable devices and connections will grow 2.2-fold between 2016 and 2021, reaching 814 million in number
- Video will be 75% of India's mobile data traffic by 2021, compared to 49% at the end of 2016.
- Video reached half of India's mobile data traffic by year-end 2017
- In India, mobile cloud traffic will grow 8.4-fold from 2016 to 2021, a compound annual growth rate of 53%.
- In India, 59.6 million net new devices and connections were added to the mobile network in 2016.
- In India, there will be 1,380 million mobile-connected devices by 2021, approximately 1.0 per capita for this region/country
- In India, 4G connections will grow 5-fold from 2016 to 2021, a compound annual growth rate of 38%
- India's 3G connections surpass 2G connections by 2019
- In India, 2G connections will be 19.1% of total mobile connections by 2021, compared to 75.5% in 2016
- In India, the number of smart devices will grow 4.2-fold between 2016 and 2021, reaching 823 million in number
- In India, smart devices will be 59.6% of total mobile connections by 2021, compared to 18.5% in 2016
- In India, the number of smartphones will grow 2.2-fold between 2016 and 2021, reaching 781 million in number
- In India, the number of wearable devices with embedded cellular connections will reach 0.8 million in number by 2021, up from 0.1 million in 2016, a compound annual growth rate of 45%
- In India, M2M traffic will grow 17-fold from 2016 to 2021, a compound annual growth rate of 76%
- In India, M2M traffic will reach 44.7 Petabytes per month by 2021
- In India, M2M will account for 2% of total mobile data traffic by 2021, compared to 1% at the end of 2016
- In India, the number of mobile-connected M2M modules will grow 6.2-fold between 2016 and 2021, reaching 91 million in number
