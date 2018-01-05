'Patidar only' global business summit? 3-day event to host 10k Patel bizmen

JUST IN
Vinay Umarji  |  Ahmedabad 

Patidar
A banner of Patidar community icon Hardik Patel flutters as members of the community attend a meeting in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, in January 2017 Photo: Reuters

Having played a pivotal role in a closely fought Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Patidar community is making itself heard through a global business summit at Mahatma Mandir in state capital Gandhinagar. 

The three-day business summit is being organised by Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra, an organisation formed by the community members. The summit will host over 10,000 Patidar industrialists and businessmen from 32 countries. 

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by CM Vijay Rupani and deputy CM Nitin Patel, will look to placate the community, which had voted against it in parts of Saurashtra and has been facing joblessness among the youth. On the other hand, Congress leaders from the community are also expected to be present at the event. 

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also invited, he might give the summit a miss. Prominent industrialists such as Cadila Healthcare's Pankaj Patel, Suzlon's Tulsi Tanti, and diamond exporter Govind Dholakia, among others, are expected to be there. 

The event will see business networking and exhibition through 500 stalls and a 300,000 strong footfall over three days. Apart from MoUs and investment commitments, the summit will see announcements in training and skill development for the Patidar youths for enhancing employability. 
