Dust storm, rains kill 50 in Uttar Pradesh, 27 in Rajasthan: Top updates

A hit Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, leaving 40-50 people dead; Agra was the most affected district. In Rajasthan, a high-intensity squall followed by thunder showers hit parts of the state overnight, leaving at least 27 people dead and nearly 100 injured.

Apart from and UP, a squall and followed by heavy rains lashed the capital and the Capital Region (NCR), too, bringing the minimum temperature to 22 degrees Celsius. However, the maximum temperature touched 38.3 degrees Celsius. The gusty winds toppled and fell trees at many places, blocking portions of roads, causing traffic jams in several areas.

Here are the top updates on heavy rains, dust storms and squalls in Delhi-NCR, and Uttar Pradesh:

1) kills 40-50 in Uttar Pradesh: Close to 50 people have been killed after a dust storm hit Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Agra was the most affected district, State Revenue and Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told news agencies, adding that relief would be given within 24 hours to those affected.





Sanjay Kumar, State Revenue and Relief Commissioner says, '40 to 50 people have been killed after a dust storm hit Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Agra most affected district. Reliefs will be given to the affected within 24 hours.' pic.twitter.com/FlCRcujy9X — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2018

2) death toll rises to 27: In Rajasthan, houses collapsed and poles and trees were uprooted as the severe dust storm swept the Matsya region. Two of those killed in were from Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

"So far, 27 people have died due to the disaster – 12 in Bharatpur, 10 in and 5 in The squall was reported mainly in three districts," said Hemant Kumar Gera, state secretary for disaster management and relief.

3) Close to 100 injured in Rajasthan: Gera said that 102 people were reported to be injured in the disaster – 20 in Alwar, 32 in Bharatpur, and 50 in "A few are undergoing primary treatment while others were discharged. One critical patient from Dholpur was referred to Jaipur," he said.

A detailed report of the disaster was awaited, even as relief and rescue teams had been pressed into service to clear debris and restore power supply, he said.

4) Relief of Rs 400,000 for the kin of deceased: Gera said contingency funds had been released to the administration of affected districts. He said Rs 400,000 (Rs 4 lakh) would be given to family members of the deceased, Rs 200,000 (Rs 2 lakh) to persons who have sustained 60 per cent injuries, and Rs 60,000 to people with 40 to 50 per cent injuries.

5) CM Vasundhara Raje assures all possible help: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed grief over the calamity and said authorities concerned had been directed to ensure all possible help to victims. "Have directed ministers and officials concerned in affected areas to begin relief work immediately," she wrote on Twitter.



Have directed Ministers and concerned officials to affected areas to begin relief work immediately and restore utilities. An unfortunate incident, we have been working closely with local authorities to mitigate the situation. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) May 3, 2018

In view of the calamity, Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot cancelled his birthday celebrations at his official residence in Jaipur. "We are extremely grieved at the loss of lives in the state and stand with the victims in this hour of tragedy, cancel all celebrations at my residence today. Blood donation camps and Janhit programs can be continued by organisers," he said.

7) 15 flights diverted from Delhi airport: Meanwhile, 15 flights, including two international ones, were diverted from the Delhi airport due to bad weather, airport officials said.

Heavy storm led to falling of a tree on the road near Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium, resulting in a traffic jam in the area.

Some other parts of the city, such as Sansad Marg, Lajpat Nagar and Dwarka were also lashed by the rainfall, which started at 7.40 pm.

The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered the official figure for Delhi, recorded 13.4 mm rainfall.