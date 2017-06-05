'Fat Boy' GSLV-MK III launches today: The rocket has cost India Rs 400 cr

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Monday evening will launch its most powerful rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mk III (GSLV-Mk III), and place a high-tech communication satellite in orbit.

The 25 and a half-hour countdown for the GSLV-Mk III, nicknamed ‘Fat Boy’, began at 3.58 pm on Sunday.

Here are five things to know about the GSLV-MkIII

1) The GSKV-Mk III is capable of launching a four-tonne satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The rocket is also capable of placing a payload weighing up to eight tonnes in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), enough to carry a manned module.

2) This is India’s first fully functional rocket to be tested with a cryogenic engine that uses liquid propellants — liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen.

3) It took nearly 25 years, 11 flights and over 200 tests on different components of the rocket for it to be fully realised. GSLV-Mk III is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C-25).

4) The mission could also pave the way for manned missions into space. Currently, there are just three countries – US, Russia, and China – which have the capability of launching manned missions. If successful, the GSLV-Mk III — earlier called Launch Vehicle Mark-3 or LVM-3 — could be India’s vehicle of choice to launch people into space.

5) The rocket, which has about twice the capability of the GSLV-Mk II in terms of the payload it can place into orbit, weighs 640 tonnes and has cost the country an estimated Rs 400 crore. The rocket's first developmental flight will carry the satellite — developed to help improve telecommunication and broadcasting areas.