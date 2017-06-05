Gap between India, Pakistan teams bigger than ever, says Shahid Afridi

Former captain has made an appeal to the Pakistani side to play with a clear mind after India defeated the team by 124 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method in the rain-hit ICC Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

After the match, in a series of tweets, Afridi noted that while the Indian team has evolved, Pakistan needs to step up.

"The gap between Indian and Pakistani teams is bigger than ever! India has evolved & we are way behind now," Afridi wrote.

"We need to overhaul approach, mindset & work on improving our stagnating skills and play with clear minds," he said, adding, "Our age old problems with strike rotation and poor death bowling hurt us badly in the game."

In the rain-interrupted match, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan took the team off to a great start as Pakistan struggled to take a wicket. Dhawan was dismissed for 68 off 65 balls and Rohit (91) fell nine short of his hundred as he was run out by Pakistani fielder Babar Azam.

was adjudged Man of the Match award as he scored 53 off 32 balls. While hit 81 and stood till the end of the innings as India posted 319 for three after the match was reduced to 48 overs a side.

However, a revised target of 324 in 48 overs was set under the Duckworth/Lewis method, which became 289 in 41 overs after the day's third rain interruption. Pakistan were bowled out for 164 in 33.4 overs.