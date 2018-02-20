Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with his family at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad (Photo: PTI)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on a week-long visit to India, will on Tuesday meet captains of India Inc, including Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh, in Mumbai. The Canadian PM will also participate in the on Tuesday. Further, towards the evening, Trudeau will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Trudeau's trip has seen the Canadian media express its displeasure over an apparent 'snub' of Trudeau by the government, with the Indian prime minister not receiving his Canadian counterpart at the airport. Ostensibly, the cold shoulder is the result of the support for the militant Khalistani movement in Trudeau's government. However, the Government of India has rejected such speculation and said the Canadian PM has been extended normal diplomatic protocol.

Despite the less-than-warm start to the trip, the Canadian PM is set for a power-packed day in Mumbai on Tuesday, with a focus on meeting and interacting with business leaders.

PM Trudeau will hold with PM Modi on Friday, a day before he wraps up his tour. Officials said Trudeau would also have a one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday. He would meet the Punjab CM after a visit to the Golden Temple.

From Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau is warmly welcomed on arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport. pic.twitter.com/qO8a5LSSBx — Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) February 19, 2018 Trudeau landed in Mumbai on Monday, after visiting Gujarat, where he spoke at the Indian Institute of Management -- Ahmedabad.

Here is the full itinerary for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau February 20, 2018, in Mumbai:

1) Trudeau meets Tata Sons chairman: At 9 am, Canadian PM Trudeau was set to meet with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

2) Trudeau meets Infosys CEO & MD: At 9:40 am, the Canadian PM was to meet with the Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh at the Taj Mahal Palace.

3) Trudeau meets Anand Mahindra: At 10:20 am, PM Trudeau was scheduled to meet with the chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand G Mahindra, at the aforementioned hotel.

At 11 am, the Canadian PM was to meet with the founder and co-chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, Hari Bhartia.

5) Trudeau meets Kumar Mangalam Birla: At 11:40 am, PM Trudeau was scheduled to meet with the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla.

6) Trudeau meets Cyrus Mistry: At 12:20 pm, PM Trudeau was to meet with Shapoorji Pallonji Group board member Cyrus Mistry.

At 1:45 pm, Trudeau will participate in a women business leaders' roundtable discussion at the Taj Mahal Tower Wing.

8) Trudeau to participate in Canada-India Business Forum: At 3:15 pm, PM Trudeau will participate in an armchair discussion at the at the Taj Mahal Palace.

9) Canadian PM to meet Fadnavis: At 4 pm, Canadian PM Trudeau will meet with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

10) Canadian PM, his wife to meet film industry: At 7:15 pm, Canadian PM Trudeau and his wife, Gregoire Trudeau, will attend a film industry influencers event. Details from the various meetings are awaited.