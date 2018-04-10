Prime Minister is all set to flag off India's first 12,000 horsepower from Bihar's Madhepura locomotive factory on Tuesday.

Modi will visit Bihar to attend the centenary celebrations of the as a part of "Chalo Champaran Campaign". The theme of the centenary celebrations of the is "Satyagraha se Swachhagrah". Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and other dignitaries will be attending the ceremony.

Here are few things to know about India's first 12,000 horsepower electric locomotive:

1. Developed at Madhepura's Factory, the all-electric high-speed train is the first big Make-in-India project completed by of France.

2. Each double section locomotive will have a hauling capacity of 6,000 tonnes. With a speed of 120 km/hr, the high-speed all- will reduce the congestion faced by Indian railways. The heavy haulage locomotives will be used transport coal and iron ore confirmed a senior railway ministry official.

3. With 100% electrification, the new locomotive will not only bring down operating costs for the Railways but will significantly cut down greenhouse gas emissions as well

4. With the launch of this locomotive, India will be competing with Russia, China, Germany and Sweden that have successfully run 12,000 horsepower and above capacity electric Locomotives.

5. Equipped with IGBT based propulsion technology, the locomotive will have the ability to endure the tough Indian climate.

6. Make in India: is expected to deliver a total of 800 high horsepower locomotives over a period of 11 years. The entire project will cost Rs 200 million. The first five locomotives will be imported while the remaining 795 will be manufactured in the country under the programme, according to the agreement.

7. Under the Make-in-India project, about 35 locos will be manufactured at the Madhepura facility in the next fiscal (2019-20) and 60 in 2020-21. This project creates thousands of jobs for the local people as 90% of the components sourced locally, said in a press release.

8. Modi will lay the foundation stone for four sewerage projects in Patna, an official release said on Monday. The entire sewerage projects will cost the government Rs 11.11 million. The four plants, along with 29 other ongoing projects in Bihar under the Namami Gange scheme, once completed will leave no untreated sewage water from Patna flowing into Ganga.

9. Around 20,000 (ambassadors of cleanliness movement) — 10,000 from Bihar and the rest from other states - at Gandhi Maidan here on the occasion, East Champaran District Magistrate Raman Kumar told reporters. "The Prime Minister's message to will be a true tribute to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) from the land of Champaran, especially on the occasion of the concluding ceremony of Satyagraha centenary celebrations," Kumar said.

10. PM is also likely to flag off a new bi-weekly train, Humsafar Express, connecting Katihar to New Delhi.