Nirav Modi says can't depose before ED; fresh summons served to him

Fresh summons was issued against diamantaire Nirav Modi, after he failed to appear and depose before the (ED) today, official sources said. They added that Modi had replied to the ED's investigating officer (IO), who is probing the role of the diamond merchant and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, in the Rs 114-billion alleged fraud at the Punjab Bank (PNB), and cited the temporary suspension of his passport and pending business issues as reasons for his non-appearance. Modi was summoned by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The sources said he had now been asked to join the investigation and appear before the central probe agency in Mumbai on February 26. Modi, it is understood, had sent an e-mail to the ED, stating that while his passport was temporarily suspended, he was also dealing with the recent developments and investigations, pertaining to the alleged bank fraud, against his businesses in the country and hence, he was unable to depose before the agency. It maybe recalled that a few years back, liquor baron Vijay Mallya had cited the same reasons for not appearing before the ED and the agency had asked him to approach the nearest Indian embassy and get a travel document issued in order to return to the country. Meanwhile, it is understood, that Choksi, who has been summoned by the ED for tomorrow, will also be issued a fresh summons if he fails to appear. The agency today seized shares, mutual funds and luxury cars, worth over Rs 1 billion, of the group companies of Modi and Choksi.

The ED raids against the duo, launched on February 15, continued for the eighth day today.