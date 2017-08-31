BS Round Table: Chhattisgarh to spend Rs 5k cr on mining-affected villages

The government would spend Rs 5,100 crore on villages affected by as part of a three-year action plan, Chief Secretary said on Thursday, emphasising that the people should not suffer due to activities.

Dhand said the state was now exploring its rich mineral resources with caution so that it did not become “a curse for the people”. He was speaking at the Business Standard Round Table 2017, where policymakers and industry experts also highlighted this issue.

As many as 175 villages are severely affected and 500 to 600 villages moderately affected by in the state. Under the new plan, the government would spend about Rs 5 crore in each village. “These villages should not look like a ghost place or resource curse,” he added.

The chief secretary said in had never been a major issue as the government had protected the interests of the people. The land losers, he said, were getting huge money, while the digitisation of had been helpful for the people and the industry.

N Baijendra Kumar, additional chief secretary (commerce and industry), said was the first state that enacted a law making skill a right for its people. “Our model was followed by the other states,” he said, adding that the state was discouraging investment in core sectors, and promoting non-core sectors to generate maximum employment.

He said the state government had designed a policy to promote medium, small and micro enterprises so that more people could get benefits.

Naya Authority Chairman Aman Kumar Singh said the upcoming new capital city was the first planned city of the 21st century. “The is taking place in phases, and people’s convenience and amenities top the priority list,” he said.

While Rs 10,000 crore had been spent, another Rs 10,000 crore would be pumped into the project, Singh said.

Prof. Bharat Bhasker, director at the (IIM) Raipur, said only resources would not help, and that special attention had to be paid for developing human resources. He stressed on skill and ease-of-doing business.

Chief Executive Officer of (Balco), Vikas Sharma, said the company had provided skill training to over 6,000 youths in six trades in the past five years. He underlined the new trend in work culture and said the new managers should not compromise on their work.