10 'champion states' required to trigger growth rate in India: Amitabh Kant
Fiscal deficit reaches 92.4% of full-year target in July at Rs 5.05 lakh cr

Net tax receipts in the first four months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 2.58 lakh crore

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu (Photo: Reuters)

Country reported fiscal deficit of Rs 5.05 lakh crore ($79.01 billion) for April-July or 92.4% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.

The deficit was 73.7% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 2.58 lakh crore, government data showed on Thursday.

Modi government aims to trim the fiscal deficit to 3.2% of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5% in the previous year.
