Fiscal deficit reaches 92.4% of full-year target in July at Rs 5.05 lakh cr
New Delhi
Last Updated at August 31, 2017 16:24 IST
Country reported fiscal deficit
of Rs 5.05 lakh crore ($79.01 billion) for April-July or 92.4% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.
The deficit was 73.7% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
Net tax receipts
in the first four months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 2.58 lakh crore, government data showed on Thursday.
Modi government aims to trim the fiscal deficit
to 3.2% of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5% in the previous year.
First Published: Thu, August 31 2017. 16:22 IST
