Import signals raise hopes of industrial growth revival

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) might have rebounded in November due to a large rise in non-oil, non-gold imports, which signify industrial revival. Industrial growth has been on the slow lane for three straight months. In the current fiscal year, growth had hit a high in August, at 4.5 per cent.

The rate of growth had consistently fallen till October, when it registered growth of 2.2 per cent. Economists were hopeful of a reviaval when the November figures would be published. Non-oil, non-gold imports, taken as an indicator of industrial health, increased 22.6 per ...