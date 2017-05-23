India's petroleum self-sufficiency at its lowest since 2011

India’s petroleum
self-sufficiency fell to 17.9 per cent of the total consumption in the last financial year — lowest since 2011, according to data available with Petroleum
Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).
Self-sufficiency percentage is calculated using the total production from indigenous crude and condensate and the total petroleum
consumption of the country. For April, this fell further to 16.6 per cent; in the same month last year, it was 17.9 per cent.
India’s fast-growing demand for petroleum
products has a major reason for this fall in self-sufficiency.
According to the PPAC
data, in the last financial year, India’s total consumption was at 194.2 million tonnes. Total production from indigenous crude and condensate was 34.8 million tonnes.
Since 2011-12, when India
consumed 148 million tonnes of oil, consumption has grown pretty fast. Indigenous production, however, has fallen. In 2011-12, it was 35.6 million tonnes.
The PPAC
report said, “Total crude oil
processed in April 2017 was 20 million tonne, a marginal decrease of 0.8 per cent over April 2016. There was a decrease of 4.5 per cent in indigenous crude oil
processed over April 2016.”
Consumption of petroleum
products— LPG, naptha, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, and pet coke — continued to have a healthy growth at 3.3 per cent in April 2017.
The consumption growth rate was 10.3 per cent in April 2016. Lower growth rates could also be attributed to a high base effect.
For 2016-2017, the country’s total gross petroleum
import, inclusive of crude and petroleum, oil
and lubricants, was at $80.8 billion.
PPAC
expects the import bill of crude oil
alone to increase by 26 per cent from $70 billion in 2016‐17 to $88 billion in 2017‐18 considering the Indian basket crude oil
price of $55/bbl and $65/bbl for the balance part of the financial year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU